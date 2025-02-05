Menu

Canada

‘It’s unreal’: Ontario health-care worker wins $20M Lotto Max jackpot

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 5:41 pm
1 min read
A woman from Ontario is $20 million richer after winning the Lotto Max jackpot from Dec. 20, 2024, draw.

Anna Pelka, who works in the health-care industry, said she has been playing the lottery for the past seven years, often purchasing different OLG tickets.

She never expected to win but always dreamed of what she would do if she hit the jackpot. “It’s so unreal and absolutely life changing,” she said.

Her long-sought after dream turned into a reality when she picked up a Lotto Max Quick Pick ticket when she stopped to fill gas on the way home from work.

“Before heading to the cash register to pay, I decided to check my Lotto Max ticket on the ticket checker,” Pelka said while visiting the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

“When I did, a message appeared on the screen advising me to see the retailer,” Pelka recalled. “I was shaking like a leaf, feeling hot and thirsty.”

She says everything became a blur from that moment on. “The clerk was so kind and brought me a bottle of water. It was a surreal and crazy moment,” Pelka said.

After arriving home, Pelka waited for her husband, who double-checked the ticket. “We shared a hug and cried happy tears,” she said.

Pelka said the money will provide financial security for her family and give them opportunities to pursue their dreams.

“I’ve always hoped for a win like this, and somehow it happened,” Pelka exclaimed.

According to OLG, Lotto Max players in Ontario have won more than $9 billion since 2009, including 113 jackpot wins and 937 Maxmillion prizes.

