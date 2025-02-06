She recorded this song 30 years ago. Now, TikTok fame has it cracking Billboard charts

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick indie rocker Julie Doiron has reached the Billboard charts for the first time in her career — and to her surprise, it’s with a song that was released almost 30 years ago.

The track, August 10, was from her solo debut in 1996. Users from around the world are posting covers of her song on TikTok.

“I’m just blown away that people are identifying with the song and they’re connecting with it and that they feel moved to learn it and record it,” she said. “I think it’s a pretty cool honour.”

While she’s still an active musician, Doiron enjoys living a quiet life in rural New Brunswick. She first rose to prominence in the ’90s as part of the band Eric’s Trip before going solo.

Only 1,000 CDs were produced when the album was first issued, and none of the songs achieved any commercial success until recently.

Her breakup song, which she penned in her 20s, struck a chord with this new generation. It’s amassed more than 36 million streams on Spotify and it’s charted on Billboard’s hot alternative, hot rock and TikTok charts.

“You’re in this chart with really huge names, like really, really famous people that my kids listen to, you know?” she said.

