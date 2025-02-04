Vancouver musician gets creative to highlight Chinatown’s history

Send this page to someone via email

They may have just created their own genre of music altogether.

“We do China trucker funk, and that’s my thing right? It’s a big rig rolling down a dusty highway carrying a cargo full of silk,” said musician Shon Wong.

With his band Son of James, Wong’s Chinatown Nights series has been showcasing a mix of younger acts alongside Vancouver legends.

1:48 This is BC: Squamish artist’s work featured globally

“I want to bring a bit of history into it with Henry Young who was a staple here in Chinatown,” said Wong. “Played all up and down the streets, Marco Polo, Smilin’ Budha.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wong’s roots run deep in the community. His grandfather and father ran a shop on Pender Street

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They started a watch-making business in this very building right here, at the Sam Kee building,” said Wong.

He grew up hearing stories from their days at family dinners.

“We went to a lot of them, and it’s a big part of my DNA as a Chinese kid,” said Wong.

“Everyone’s birthday, your cousins, your mom, your dad, your grandfather. So I was probably in one of these restaurants twice, maybe three times a month.”

1:47 This is BC: Mountain bike star credits Sechelt roots

Family, food, and music, a combination which has led to his latest production: a murder mystery series with the latest set in 1950s Chinatown.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just trying to make something a little more, you know not “R” rated, but just a little something for the adults,” said Wong.

Leaving his own creative stamp with new shows that serve as a little tribute to the past and all those great Chinatown nights.

“I’m going to keep going man, this is my thing, this is how I breathe,” said Wong.

“This is in my bones. I’ve got no choice. It’s what I love and I’m going to keep doing it.”