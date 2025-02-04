Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver musician gets creative to highlight Chinatown’s history

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 8:14 pm
2 min read
Shon Wong. View image in full screen
Shon Wong. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

They may have just created their own genre of music altogether.

“We do China trucker funk, and that’s my thing right? It’s a big rig rolling down a dusty highway carrying a cargo full of silk,” said musician Shon Wong.

With his band Son of James, Wong’s Chinatown Nights series has been showcasing a mix of younger acts alongside Vancouver legends.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Squamish artist’s work featured globally'
This is BC: Squamish artist’s work featured globally

“I want to bring a bit of history into it with Henry Young who was a staple here in Chinatown,” said Wong. “Played all up and down the streets, Marco Polo, Smilin’ Budha.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wong’s roots run deep in the community. His grandfather and father ran a shop on Pender Street

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They started a watch-making business in this very building right here, at the Sam Kee building,” said Wong.

He grew up hearing stories from their days at family dinners.

“We went to a lot of them, and it’s a big part of my DNA as a Chinese kid,” said Wong.

“Everyone’s birthday, your cousins, your mom, your dad, your grandfather. So I was probably in one of these restaurants twice, maybe three times a month.”

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Mountain bike star credits Sechelt roots'
This is BC: Mountain bike star credits Sechelt roots
Trending Now

Family, food, and music, a combination which has led to his latest production: a murder mystery series with the latest set in 1950s Chinatown.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just trying to make something a little more, you know not “R” rated, but just a little something for the adults,” said Wong.

Leaving his own creative stamp with new shows that serve as a little tribute to the past and all those great Chinatown nights.

“I’m going to keep going man, this is my thing, this is how I breathe,” said Wong.

“This is in my bones. I’ve got no choice. It’s what I love and I’m going to keep doing it.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices