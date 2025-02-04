All BC Ferries sailings between Bowen Island, Horseshoe Bay cancelled until Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

All BC Ferries sailings between Bowen Island and the mainland are cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday.

The organization said that due to a mechanical difficulty with the berth at Sung Cove on the island, all sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Snug Cove cannot operate as normal.

BC Ferries said it is providing two complimentary 12-passenger water taxis to provide service but no vehicles can travel on those vessels.

These water taxis will operate on the regularly posted schedule.

A 38-passenger water taxi will also operate between Horseshoe Bay and Bowen Island from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning and then again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Water taxis will depart from the Government dock adjacent to the Horseshoe Bay terminal.

BC Ferries says that complimentary parking at its Horseshoe Bay terminal will be provided for Bowen Island residents while the Snug Cove dock is out of service.