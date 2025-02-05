Ford campaign manager partnered with U.S. firm that received Ontario government contract

Send this page to someone via email

As potential tariffs on Canadian goods put Ontario’s relationship with America under the spotlight, political opponents claim those close to Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford may be benefitting from his approach to U.S. policy.

Weeks before Ford called a snap election campaign with the threat of tariffs looming, his campaign director signed an “exclusive partnership” with a Washington D.C.-based lobbying firm.

That firm, Capitol Counsel, had recently received a government contract under Ford’s past administration for up to $1.3 million to help position Ontario with the next American administration.

“It is so like Doug Ford to take care of his rich friends and rich insiders first rather than the people of Ontario, to provide the very basics for people,” Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said on Sunday.

The deal signed in August by Ford with Capitol Counsel included a stipulation the American company “devise a plan for the first 100 days of the new Congress and administration.”

The agreement runs until July and also includes a plan to work as a key consultant ahead of trade negotiations between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Ever since signing that agreement, Ontario under Ford has been operating a full-on charm offensive with the United States, paying to run a multi-million dollar campaign of commercials across U.S. networks, sending ministers to Washington D.C. and arranging meetings between Ford and several governors.

Months after the Progressive Conservatives signed off on a contract between the U.S. lobbying firm and the Ontario government, Capitol Counsel announced it had formed a partnership with a company run by the chair of Ford’s re-election campaign.

In January, the firm signed an “exclusive partnership to navigate cross-border trade and government relations” with Rubicon Strategies, the Ontario-based lobbying company headed by Ford’s campaign manager and close ally, Kory Teneycke.

“This strategic partnership comes at a crucial time as tensions surrounding trade policies dominate headlines and the potential for wide-reaching tariffs on Canadian goods,” a Jan. 7 news release said.

The PC campaign said Teneycke had not helped Capitol Counsel get its government contract.

“Kory Teneycke has taken a leave of absence from Rubicon to manage the Ontario PC campaign and has recused himself from any work related to Capitol Counsel,” a spokesperson said.

Rubicon did not respond to questions in time for publication but told The Trillium the company did not have any financial stake in Capitol Counsel.

Teneycke also ran Ford’s 2022 election campaign and is a key adviser to the PC leader. As campaign manager, he is responsible for shaping the party’s tariff-focused message ahead of election day.

As part of the Teneycke-run campaign, Ford will visit Washington, D.C. twice this month to campaign as PC leader and attempt to meet U.S. officials in his role as incumbent premier.

It’s unclear if any of the meetings Ford takes during the trip will be arranged by Capitol Counsel.

The Ontario NDP questioned the contract for Capitol Counsel, its ties to Rubicon and whether the agreement was benefiting the province.

“Ford spent taxpayer dollars on giving a sweetheart deal to an American company associated with his campaign manager and what good did that do?” the party said in a statement.

“This is yet another bad deal from a Premier who puts his insiders first.”