Dozens of animals rescued from central Alberta as cold weather hits

Send this page to someone via email

The recent stretch of frigid temperatures hitting Alberta is making it difficult for not only people to stay warm, but animals as well.

“We have had non-stop calls,” says Erin Deems, executive director of Saving Grace Animal Rescue. “We’ve been on the road all day, every day … and it’s not slowing down.”

View image in full screen Saving Grace Animal Rescue took in 38 animals within 48 hours because of cold weather. Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Rescue

The rescue, based in Alix, took in 38 animals from central Alberta in 48 hours once the temperatures dropped, including 12 cats from farm properties. Unfortunately, the rescue also found about a dozen dogs that had already died from the cold.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s one of the heartbreaking things during these temperatures,” Deems says. “We see animals that do unfortunately perish due to the conditions.”

Deems says many of the rescues had to be hospitalized over the weekend but have since been released and are starting to warm up. She says the rescue doesn’t have the capacity to care for the nearly 40 animals now staying there and will be looking to adopt them out once they are healthy enough and following a two-week quarantine period.

View image in full screen Saving Grace Animal Rescue took in nearly 40 animals. Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Rescue

The influx of animals is putting a strain on the rescue, which says it had no option but to take the animals in despite not having space. Deems says January is usually a difficult time financially for charities, so Saving Grace will have to turn to the public for support.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Unfortunately, all these intakes will cost us a lot in vet bills,” Deems says. “We will be doing our best to try and get donations and educate the public in regards to what we’re going through so hopefully we can still stay afloat.”

Story continues below advertisement

Deems says this type of weather is very hard on animals, adding that it’s important to have an insulated space for any animal outdoors or bring them inside if possible.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Rescue

View image in full screen Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Rescue