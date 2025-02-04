Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Dozens of animals rescued from central Alberta as cold weather hits

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 7:56 pm
1 min read
Saving Grace Animal Rescue has taken in nearly 40 animals since temperatures dropped in Calgary. View image in full screen
Saving Grace Animal Rescue has taken in nearly 40 animals since temperatures dropped in Calgary. Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Rescue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The recent stretch of frigid temperatures hitting Alberta is making it difficult for not only people to stay warm, but animals as well.

“We have had non-stop calls,” says Erin Deems, executive director of Saving Grace Animal Rescue. “We’ve been on the road all day, every day … and it’s not slowing down.”

Saving Grace Animal Rescue took in 38 animals within 48 hours because of cold weather. View image in full screen
Saving Grace Animal Rescue took in 38 animals within 48 hours because of cold weather. Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Rescue

The rescue, based in Alix, took in 38 animals from central Alberta in 48 hours once the temperatures dropped, including 12 cats from farm properties. Unfortunately, the rescue also found about a dozen dogs that had already died from the cold.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s one of the heartbreaking things during these temperatures,” Deems says. “We see animals that do unfortunately perish due to the conditions.”

Deems says many of the rescues had to be hospitalized over the weekend but have since been released and are starting to warm up. She says the rescue doesn’t have the capacity to care for the nearly 40 animals now staying there and will be looking to adopt them out once they are healthy enough and following a two-week quarantine period.

Saving Grace Animal Rescue took in nearly 40 animals. View image in full screen
Saving Grace Animal Rescue took in nearly 40 animals. Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Rescue

The influx of animals is putting a strain on the rescue, which says it had no option but to take the animals in despite not having space. Deems says January is usually a difficult time financially for charities, so Saving Grace will have to turn to the public for support.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Unfortunately, all these intakes will cost us a lot in vet bills,” Deems says. “We will be doing our best to try and get donations and educate the public in regards to what we’re going through so hopefully we can still stay afloat.”

Story continues below advertisement

Deems says this type of weather is very hard on animals, adding that it’s important to have an insulated space for any animal outdoors or bring them inside if possible.

Trending Now
Dozens of animals rescued from central Alberta as cold weather hits - image View image in full screen
Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Rescue
Dozens of animals rescued from central Alberta as cold weather hits - image View image in full screen
Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Rescue
Dozens of animals rescued from central Alberta as cold weather hits - image View image in full screen
Courtesy: Saving Grace Animal Rescue
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices