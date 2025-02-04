No jail time for man who fatally stabbed teen outside Surrey high school

Send this page to someone via email

A man who fatally stabbed a Surrey teen outside his high school two years ago won’t spend any additional time behind bars.

The offender, whose identity is covered by a publication ban because he was a minor at the time of the killing, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Nov. 22, 2022, stabbing of 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi outside Tamanawis Secondary School.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

In January, he was handed a sentence of two years less a day of community supervision, after credit for 12 days of pre-sentence jail time. He was also given a 10-year firearms ban.

At a sentencing hearing last month, the court heard the offender was a student at the school at the time, while Sethi was not.

Sethi’s girlfriend had told him that the offender had disrespected her, and Sethi and several other people went to the school to confront him, the court heard.

The offender approached Sethi with a group of six to 10 other boys, leading to an altercation that turned physical when one of them pushed Sethi.

In the course of the confrontation, Sethi either pushed or grabbed the accused, who responded by stabbing him once in the chest before driving away in his vehicle and leaving Sethi lying on the ground, the court heard.

Sethi died in hospital of a stab wound to an artery that fed his heart.

Police later found Sethi’s blood on the offender’s clothing and a knife. The court also heard how the offender had sent a Snapchat message to a friend reading, “Bro, I just shanked the kid in the parking lot. You gonna have to meet me later or smt, bro. I gotta hide out.”

The offender told a psychiatrist the incident was self-defence, and he had not intended to kill Sehti.

Prosecutors acknowledged that there was an element of panic in the offender’s actions and that Sethi, who was larger, approached him in a threatening manner with several other people.