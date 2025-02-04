Atlantic premiers suspend plans to retaliate against Donald Trump’s tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

The four Atlantic premiers have paused their plans to respond to United States President Donald Trump’s now-postponed tariffs on Canadian goods and services.

Among other things, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador had all planned to remove American alcohol from provincial liquor stores, but those actions were shelved when Trump on Monday delayed implementing 25 per cent tariffs for at least 30 days.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Premier Andrew Furey announced today a buy local campaign, saying he wants to encourage people to purchase goods and services from Canadian companies.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston issued a statement praising the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying that as the threat of tariffs remains, Nova Scotia “stands in solidarity” with its provincial and territorial colleagues.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt welcomed the 30-day pause and confirmed that American products would remain in provincial liquor stores, but she says the province will not be purchasing any new alcohol from the U.S.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King issued a statement saying Trump’s decision “creates space for further discussions” about protecting jobs on the Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.