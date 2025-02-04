Menu

Economy

Atlantic premiers suspend plans to retaliate against Donald Trump’s tariffs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2025 11:19 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia business plans to cut ties with American suppliers over Trump tariffs
The incentive to shop local is growing throughout Nova Scotia, as an ongoing tariff dispute lingers with the United States. As Mitchell Bailey reports, one business owner says she will cut ties with her American suppliers until the situation improves.
The four Atlantic premiers have paused their plans to respond to United States President Donald Trump’s now-postponed tariffs on Canadian goods and services.

Among other things, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador had all planned to remove American alcohol from provincial liquor stores, but those actions were shelved when Trump on Monday delayed implementing 25 per cent tariffs for at least 30 days.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Premier Andrew Furey announced today a buy local campaign, saying he wants to encourage people to purchase goods and services from Canadian companies.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston issued a statement praising the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying that as the threat of tariffs remains, Nova Scotia “stands in solidarity” with its provincial and territorial colleagues.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt welcomed the 30-day pause and confirmed that American products would remain in provincial liquor stores, but she says the province will not be purchasing any new alcohol from the U.S.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King issued a statement saying Trump’s decision “creates space for further discussions” about protecting jobs on the Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

