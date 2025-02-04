Father, son face more intimidation charges tied to illegal fishing in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are in jail after they were charged with uttering threats, intimidation and extortion in a southwestern Nova Scotia community where violence tied to illegal fishing is on the rise.

Zacharie David Thibault, 32, of Digby, his father Eric David Thibault, 65, of Little Brook, and Kevin Eric Langford, 32, of Church Point appeared Monday in provincial court and are set to have a bail hearing on Friday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Mounties allege two men approached a man at his Saulnierville, N.S., home last week and threatened to harm him.

Eric and Zacharie Thibault are also charged with failure to comply with bail conditions for another, high-profile instance of alleged intimidation.

In the earlier case, police alleged in late November that the father and son confronted a lobster buyer outside his home near Meteghan, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Jeff LeBlanc, commander of the RCMP detachment in nearby Meteghan, said in December that over the past two years officers had laid 51 charges against a “criminal organization” tied to illegal fisheries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.