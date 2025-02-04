Menu

Canada

Father, son face more intimidation charges tied to illegal fishing in Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2025 11:05 am
1 min read
Three men are in jail after they were charged with uttering threats, intimidation and extortion in southwestern Nova Scotia. An RCMP logo is seen at a news conference in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Three men are in jail after they were charged with uttering threats, intimidation and extortion in southwestern Nova Scotia. An RCMP logo is seen at a news conference in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Three men are in jail after they were charged with uttering threats, intimidation and extortion in a southwestern Nova Scotia community where violence tied to illegal fishing is on the rise.

Zacharie David Thibault, 32, of Digby, his father Eric David Thibault, 65, of Little Brook, and Kevin Eric Langford, 32, of Church Point appeared Monday in provincial court and are set to have a bail hearing on Friday.

The Mounties allege two men approached a man at his Saulnierville, N.S., home last week and threatened to harm him.

Eric and Zacharie Thibault are also charged with failure to comply with bail conditions for another, high-profile instance of alleged intimidation.

In the earlier case, police alleged in late November that the father and son confronted a lobster buyer outside his home near Meteghan, N.S.

Sgt. Jeff LeBlanc, commander of the RCMP detachment in nearby Meteghan, said in December that over the past two years officers had laid 51 charges against a “criminal organization” tied to illegal fisheries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

