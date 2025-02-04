Ontario votes: Leaders making stops in Ottawa, Brampton after U.S. tariff reprieve

See more sharing options

Two of Ontario’s main party leaders are set to make stops in the national capital after Canada got a 30-day reprieve from U.S. tariff threats that dominated campaign promises at the start of the week.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and NDP Leader Marit Stiles are both making announcements in Ottawa this morning, with Stiles heading to Kingston, Ont., in the afternoon.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make an announcement about tax cuts in Brampton, Ont., and then hold an event at Toronto Metropolitan University.

The three leaders laid out their plans Monday to respond to the expected 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, before U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to wait for at least another month and stave off a trade war.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, who spent Monday focused on housing, will be canvassing in Bracebridge, Ont., before heading to a local campaign launch in nearby Huntsville.

The snap election that Ford triggered last week will be held Feb. 27.