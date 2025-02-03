Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders will be on Monday, Feb. 3

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Monday, Feb. 3:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Etobicoke: Ford will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. in Etobicoke about his party’s plans to protect Ontario.
He will also make various appearances on American news channels today, including on Fox and Friends at 8:20 a.m., NBC’s Meet the Press NOW during the 4 p.m. hour and will go live on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront during the 7 p.m. hour.
Get breaking National news
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Oshawa: Stiles will make an announcement at 9 a.m. at the Canadian Automotive Museum.
Belleville: She will then make a campaign stop in Belleville at 1 p.m.
Ottawa: Stiles will make a campaign stop in Ottawa at 6:15 p.m. at a brewery.
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Kitchener-Waterloo: Crombie will spend the day in the Waterloo area, beginning the day touring a health care facility in Cambridge at 10 a.m.
She will speak about her plan to fight Trump’s tariffs at the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce at 12:30 p.m. before campaigning with local candidates in the afternoon.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Kitchener: Schreiner will make an announcement in Kitchener at 10 a.m., joined by the Ontario Greens Deputy Leader and Kitchener Centre candidate, Aislinn Clancy, outside Clancy’s campaign office.
Comments