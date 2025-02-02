2025 Grammy Awards: The most eye-catching red carpet fashion

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time, music and fashion lovers: The 2025 Grammy Awards are here.

The biggest and most beloved stars in popular music have descended on Los Angeles to walk the red carpet and, if the stars align, take home a trophy on music’s biggest night.

Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting Sunday night’s festivities for the fifth year in a row, and viewers will be treated to performances from Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Wonder and more.

Beyoncé leads this year’s Grammy nominations with 11, followed by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX at seven each, and Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan with six apiece.

But before we get to the ceremony, the stars walk the red carpet. The Grammys are always a mixed bag in terms of sartorial selections, with an anything-goes attitude and a chance for these celebrities to really let their personalities shine through their eye-catching looks.

For all the best, bold and eye-opening fashion from the red carpet, keep scrolling.

Taylor Swift

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ellie Soufi

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chappell Roan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jemel McWilliams

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shaboozey

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Atia Boggs

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lainey Wilson

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady London

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Victoria Monét

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Janelle Monáe and Cynthia Erivo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Latto

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Busta Rhymes

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

GloRilla

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alicia Keys

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

JT

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jacob Collier

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Noah Kahan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grace Bowers

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool (Green Day)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jaden Smith

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Willow Smith

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Karen Slack

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

St. Vincent

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brittany Howard

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kehlani and Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charlotte Lawrence

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

JaNa Craig

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sierra Ferrell

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lakecia Benjamin

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Angela Benson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cimafunk

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rapsody

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sara Diamond

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Zuri Hall

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chris Greatti

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shawn Everett

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Quigley Goode

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Matt B

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shenseea

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sir the Baptist

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leah Talabi and Sarah Talabi

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Yemi Alade

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Edgar Barrera

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessi Uribe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Teddy Swims

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sabrina Carpenter

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Roahn “First Born” Hylton

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gracie Abrams

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tori Kelly

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Raye

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jourdin Pauline

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Danae Xanthe Vlasse

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Amun Starr

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mark Manio and Scott Hoying

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ty Dolla Sign

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Benson Boone

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joshua Boone

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Muni Long

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charli XCX

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ricky Dillard

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mon Laferte

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kali Uchis

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Cantrall

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kathy Wen

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Massah David

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Noah Rakoski

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doechii

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kamyron Williams

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Melody Walker

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Madison Beer

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Olivia Rodrigo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Markos D1

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Will Smith

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cardi B