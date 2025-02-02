Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

2025 Grammy Awards: The most eye-catching red carpet fashion

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 2, 2025 8:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Grammy Awards 2025: Red carpet fashion highlights'
Grammy Awards 2025: Red carpet fashion highlights
Although it’s considered “music’s biggest night,” the Grammy Awards ceremony isn’t just about the songs, it’s about the fashion, too. And here are some of the industry’s biggest stars hitting the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s time, music and fashion lovers: The 2025 Grammy Awards are here.

The biggest and most beloved stars in popular music have descended on Los Angeles to walk the red carpet and, if the stars align, take home a trophy on music’s biggest night.

Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting Sunday night’s festivities for the fifth year in a row, and viewers will be treated to performances from Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Wonder and more.

Beyoncé leads this year’s Grammy nominations with 11, followed by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX at seven each, and Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan with six apiece.

But before we get to the ceremony, the stars walk the red carpet. The Grammys are always a mixed bag in terms of sartorial selections, with an anything-goes attitude and a chance for these celebrities to really let their personalities shine through their eye-catching looks.

Story continues below advertisement

For all the best, bold and eye-opening fashion from the red carpet, keep scrolling.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ellie Soufi

Ellie Soufi attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jemel McWilliams

Jemel McWilliams attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shaboozey

Shaboozey attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Atia Boggs

Atia Boggs attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady London

Lady London attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Janelle Monáe and Cynthia Erivo

Janelle Monáe and Cynthia Erivo attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Latto

Latto attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

GloRilla

GloRilla attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

JT

JT attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grace Bowers

Grace Bowers attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool (Green Day)

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool of Green Day attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Willow Smith

Willow Smith attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Click to play video: 'How the California wildfires are leaving this year’s Grammys in Limbo'
How the California wildfires are leaving this year’s Grammys in Limbo

Karen Slack

Karen Slack attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

St. Vincent

St. Vincent attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kehlani and Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White

Kehlani and Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

JaNa Craig

JaNa Craig attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sierra Ferrell

Sierra Ferrell attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lakecia Benjamin

Lakecia Benjamin attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Angela Benson

Angela Benson attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cimafunk

Cimafunk attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rapsody

Rapsody attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sara Diamond

Sara Diamond attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chris Greatti

Chris Greatti attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shawn Everett

Shawn Everett attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Quigley Goode

Quigley Goode attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Matt B

Matt B attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shenseea

Shenseea attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sir the Baptist

Sir the Baptist attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leah Talabi and Sarah Talabi

Leah Talabi and Sarah Talabi attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Edgar Barrera

Edgar Barrera attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessi Uribe

Jessi Uribe attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trending Now

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Roahn “First Born” Hylton

Roahn "First Born" Hylton attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Raye

Raye attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jourdin Pauline

Jourdin Pauline attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Danae Xanthe Vlasse

Danae Xanthe Vlasse attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Amun Starr

Amun Starr attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mark Manio and Scott Hoying

Mark Manio and Scott Hoying attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ty Dolla Sign

Ty Dolla Sign attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Benson Boone

Benson Boone attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joshua Boone

Joshua Boone attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Muni Long

Muni Long attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charli XCX

Charli XCX attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ricky Dillard

Ricky Dillard attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mon Laferte

Mon Laferte attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Cantrall

Kylie Cantrall attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kathy Wen

Kathy Wen attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Massah David

Massah David attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

Coco Jones attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Noah Rakoski

Noah Rakoski attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doechii

Doechii attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kamyron Williams

Kamyron Williams attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Melody Walker

Melody Walker attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Madison Beer

Madison Beer attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Markos D1

Markos D1 attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Will Smith

Will Smith attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices