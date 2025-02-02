2025 Grammy Awards: The most eye-catching red carpet fashion

Descrease article font size
It’s time, music and fashion lovers: The
2025 Grammy Awards are here.
The biggest and most beloved stars in popular music have descended on Los Angeles to walk the red carpet and, if the stars align, take home a trophy on music’s biggest night.
Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting Sunday night’s festivities for the fifth year in a row, and viewers will be treated to performances from Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Wonder and more.
Beyoncé leads this year’s Grammy nominations with 11, followed by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX at seven each, and Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan with six apiece.
But
before we get to the ceremony, the stars walk the red carpet. The Grammys are always a mixed bag in terms of sartorial selections, with an anything-goes attitude and a chance for these celebrities to really let their personalities shine through their eye-catching looks.
For all the best, bold and eye-opening fashion from the red carpet, keep scrolling.
Taylor Swift
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ellie Soufi
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chappell Roan Jemel McWilliams
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shaboozey
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Atia Boggs
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lainey Wilson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady London
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paris Hilton
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Victoria Monét
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Janelle Monáe and Cynthia Erivo
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Latto
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Busta Rhymes
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
GloRilla
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alicia Keys
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
JT
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jacob Collier
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Noah Kahan
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Grace Bowers
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool (Green Day)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jaden Smith
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Willow Smith
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Karen Slack
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
St. Vincent
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelsea Ballerini
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brittany Howard
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kehlani and Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Charlotte Lawrence
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
JaNa Craig
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sierra Ferrell
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lakecia Benjamin
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Angela Benson
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cimafunk
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rapsody
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sara Diamond
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Zuri Hall
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chris Greatti
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shawn Everett
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Quigley Goode
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Matt B
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shenseea
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sir the Baptist
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Leah Talabi and Sarah Talabi
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Yemi Alade
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Edgar Barrera
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jessi Uribe
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Teddy Swims
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sabrina Carpenter
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sheryl Crow
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Roahn “First Born” Hylton
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Gracie Abrams
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tori Kelly
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Raye
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jourdin Pauline
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Danae Xanthe Vlasse
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Amun Starr
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mark Manio and Scott Hoying
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ty Dolla Sign
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Benson Boone
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Joshua Boone
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Muni Long
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Charli XCX
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ricky Dillard
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mon Laferte
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kali Uchis
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kylie Cantrall
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kathy Wen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Massah David
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Coco Jones
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Noah Rakoski
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doechii
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kamyron Williams
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Melody Walker
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Madison Beer
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Olivia Rodrigo
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Markos D1
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miley Cyrus
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Will Smith
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cardi B
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
