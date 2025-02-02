2025 Grammy Awards winners list: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift face off

Send this page to someone via email

The 2025 Grammy Awards are here and it’s not just about all the glitz and glam. Many Grammy nominees are set to break records this year, like Beyoncé, who has become the most nominated artist in the award show’s history with a total of 99 nominations.

Not only is the Texas Hold ’Em singer the most nominated artist this year, with a total of 11 nods, but she also has the most Grammy Awards of all time, with a total of 32 wins. She has already won Best Country Duo/Group Performance tonight for her collab with Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted and Best Country Album. She’s also nominated for Album of the Year, which is a category she’s never won. Her album, Cowboy Carter, is up against some major artists including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, André 3000 and Jacob Collier.

If Beyoncé wins the album of the year, she’ll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century. Lauryn Hill last won in 1999 for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, joining Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston as the only Black women to take home the Grammys’ top prize.

Swift is also breaking records this year after becoming the first woman to earn seven career nominations in the Album of the Year category. Last year, she won album of the year for Midnights, breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.

0:30 Grammy Awards 2025: Red carpet fashion highlights

Post Malone also received his first-ever nominations in the country categories this year, having released his debut country album F-1 Trillion in August. That one is up for country album and I Had Some Help, his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, is nominated for country song and country duo/group performance. Before this year, Wallen had never received a Grammy nomination.

Malone is just behind Beyoncé, with seven nominations, tied with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX, who earned her first nominations as a solo artist.

Lamar’s diss track released during his feud with Drake, Not Like Us, won Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video so far tonight. It’s also nominated for record and song of the year.

(Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.)

—

Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – 360

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky – Tailor Swif

Charli XCX – 360

Eminem – Houdini

**WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – Apple

**WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – Us.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

**WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

À Fleur De Peau, Cyrille Aimée

Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones

**WINNER: Visions, Norah Jones

Good Together, Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream, Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii – Nissan Altima

Eminem – Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

**WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Kehlani, Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

Spaghettii, Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

We Still Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

Big Mama, Latto

**WINNER: 3:AM, Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

**WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Rapsody & Hit-Boy – Asteroids

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti – Carnival

Best Rap Album

Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1

**WINNER: Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole – Might Delete Later

Best R&B Performance

Guidance, Jhené Aiko

Residuals, Chris Brown

Here We Go (Uh Oh), Coco Jones

Saturn, SZA

**WINNER: Made For Me (Live On BET), Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Wet, Marsha Ambrosius

Can I Have This Groove, Kenyon Dixon

No Lie, Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

Make Me Forget, Muni Long

**WINNER: That’s You, Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Kehlani – After Hours

Muni Long – Ruined Me

**WINNER: SZA – Saturn

Tems – Burning

Best R&B Album

**WINNER: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Muni Long – Revenge

Usher – Coming Home

Best Pop Dance Recording

Make You Mine, Madison Beer

**WINNER: Von Dutch, Charli XCX

L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit], Billie Eilish

Yes, And?, Ariana Grande

Got Me Started, Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

**WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Jack White – No Name

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

**WINNER: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – Dilemma

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

**WINNER: St. Vincent – Broken Man

Best Rock Performance

**WINNER: The Beatles – Now and Then

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St. Vincent – Broken Man

Best Metal Performance

**WINNER: Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!), Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

Crown of Horns, Judas Priest

Suffocate, Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

Screaming Suicide, Metallica

Cellar Door, Spiritbox

Best Alternative Music Performance

Neon Pill, Cage The Elephant

Song of The Lake, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Starburster, Fontaines D.C.

BYE BYE, Kim Gordon

**WINNER: Flea, St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Charm, Clairo

The Collective, Kim Gordon

What Now, Brittany Howard

**WINNER: All Born Screaming, St. Vincent

Best Country Album

**WINNER: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

**WINNER: Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

**WINNER: Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted

Brothers Osborne – Break Mine

Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best Country Song

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

**WINNER: Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Americana Performance

YA YA, Beyoncé

Subtitles, Madison Cunningham

Don’t Do Me Good, Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves

**WINNER: American Dreaming, Sierra Ferrell

Runaway Train, Sarah Jarosz

Empty Trainload Of Sky, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation, Anitta

El Viaje, Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA, Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS, Kali Uchi

Best Comedy Album

**WINNER: Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best Musical Theatre Album

**WINNER: Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

—

For a complete list of the 2025 Grammy winners, visit the official Grammys site.

— With files from The Associated Press