2025 Grammy Awards winners list: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift face off

The 2025 Grammy Awards are here and it’s not just about all the glitz and glam. Many Grammy nominees are set to break records this year, like Beyoncé, who has become the most nominated artist in the award show’s history with a total of 99 nominations.
Not only is the Texas Hold ’Em singer the most nominated artist this year, with a total of 11 nods, but she also has the most Grammy Awards of all time, with a total of 32 wins. She has already won Best Country Duo/Group Performance tonight for her collab with Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted and Best Country Album. She’s also nominated for Album of the Year, which is a category she’s never won. Her album, Cowboy Carter, is up against some major artists including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, André 3000 and Jacob Collier.
If Beyoncé wins the album of the year, she’ll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century. Lauryn Hill last won in 1999 for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, joining Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston as the only Black women to take home the Grammys’ top prize.
Swift is also breaking records this year after becoming the first woman to earn seven career nominations in the Album of the Year category. Last year, she won album of the year for Midnights, breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
Post Malone also received his first-ever nominations in the country categories this year, having released his debut country album F-1 Trillion in August. That one is up for country album and I Had Some Help, his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, is nominated for country song and country duo/group performance. Before this year, Wallen had never received a Grammy nomination.
Malone is just behind Beyoncé, with seven nominations, tied with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX, who earned her first nominations as a solo artist.
Lamar’s diss track released during his feud with Drake, Not Like Us, won Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video so far tonight. It’s also nominated for record and song of the year.
(Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.)
—
Album of the Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX – 360
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Song of the Year
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky – Tailor Swif
Charli XCX – 360
Eminem – Houdini
**WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX – Apple
**WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine – Remix
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – Us.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
**WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
À Fleur De Peau, Cyrille Aimée
Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones
**WINNER: Visions, Norah Jones
Good Together, Lake Street Dive
Impossible Dream, Aaron Lazar
Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii – Nissan Altima
Eminem – Houdini
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Glorilla – Yeah Glo!
**WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Kehlani, Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
Spaghettii, Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
We Still Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
Big Mama, Latto
**WINNER: 3:AM, Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
Best Rap Song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Glorilla – Yeah Glo!
**WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Rapsody & Hit-Boy – Asteroids
¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti – Carnival
Best Rap Album
Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1
**WINNER: Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
J. Cole – Might Delete Later
Best R&B Performance
Guidance, Jhené Aiko
Residuals, Chris Brown
Here We Go (Uh Oh), Coco Jones
Saturn, SZA
**WINNER: Made For Me (Live On BET), Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Wet, Marsha Ambrosius
Can I Have This Groove, Kenyon Dixon
No Lie, Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
Make Me Forget, Muni Long
**WINNER: That’s You, Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Kehlani – After Hours
Muni Long – Ruined Me
**WINNER: SZA – Saturn
Tems – Burning
Best R&B Album
**WINNER: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Muni Long – Revenge
Usher – Coming Home
Best Pop Dance Recording
**WINNER: Von Dutch, Charli XCX
L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit], Billie Eilish
Yes, And?, Ariana Grande
Got Me Started, Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
**WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Jack White – No Name
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
**WINNER: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – Dilemma
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
**WINNER: St. Vincent – Broken Man
Best Rock Performance
**WINNER: The Beatles – Now and Then
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
St. Vincent – Broken Man
Best Metal Performance
**WINNER: Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!), Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
Crown of Horns, Judas Priest
Suffocate, Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
Screaming Suicide, Metallica
Cellar Door, Spiritbox
Best Alternative Music Performance
Neon Pill, Cage The Elephant
Song of The Lake, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Starburster, Fontaines D.C.
BYE BYE, Kim Gordon
**WINNER: Flea, St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Charm, Clairo
The Collective, Kim Gordon
What Now, Brittany Howard
**WINNER: All Born Screaming, St. Vincent
Best Country Album
**WINNER: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
**WINNER: Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
**WINNER: Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted
Brothers Osborne – Break Mine
Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Best Country Song
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
**WINNER: Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Americana Performance
YA YA, Beyoncé
Subtitles, Madison Cunningham
Don’t Do Me Good, Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves
**WINNER: American Dreaming, Sierra Ferrell
Runaway Train, Sarah Jarosz
Empty Trainload Of Sky, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Latin Pop Album
Funk Generation, Anitta
El Viaje, Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA, Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira
ORQUÍDEAS, Kali Uchi
Best Comedy Album
**WINNER: Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer
Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
Trevor Noah – Where Was I
Best Musical Theatre Album
**WINNER: Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
—
For a complete list of the 2025 Grammy winners, visit the official Grammys site.
— With files from The Associated Press
