Frustrated Flames look to newcomers for offensive help

The Calgary Flames’ scoring woes struck again on Saturday, but in the debut of Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost, both showed glimpses that they should be able to help in that area.

The two forwards were acquired Thursday from the Philadelphia Flyers in a trade that sent Jakob Pelletier, Andrei Kuzmenko, and two draft picks the other direction.

Neither hit the scoresheet in the Flames’ 3-1 loss to the red-hot Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, but both had opportunities as they played regular shifts in Calgary’s top nine.

Calgary ranks 29th in the NHL with 135 goals in 51 games.

However, remove the 19 goals the Flames erupted for in starting the season a perfect 4-0-0, and since that point, Oct. 16, Calgary’s 116 goals leaves the Flames last — nine back of the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks.

“This one was similar to the Washington game (3-1 loss on Tuesday), where I liked a lot of what we did, we just gotta find a way to score a goal,” said Flames coach Ryan Huska.

Calgary outshot the league-leading Capitals 33-23 in that game. On Saturday, the Flames had a 34-25 edge in shots over the Red Wings, who have won five games in a row.

“We probably deserved to win,” said Nazem Kadri, who scored Calgary’s lone goal on a third-period power play. “I really liked most of our game. Obviously a couple breakdowns, they’re an opportunistic team, a team that’s got talent on their roster and they made us pay, but for the most part, I think we were pretty good tonight.”

Kadri centred a line with Jonathan Huberdeau on his left and Farabee on his right.

“He did a great job tonight. Had lots of energy, made some plays with the puck, and I think we had some good chemistry,” said Kadri.

Detroit Red Wings' Andrew Copp, centre, crashes into Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, hidden, as MacKenzie Weegar checks during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Farabee, 24, who scored a career-best 22 goals last season, had a partial breakaway in the first period, only to have the puck knocked off his stick by the extended stick of Moritz Seider, as he hustled after him.

“I was maybe a little too excited. I think I could have probably held onto it,” said Farabee. “It was a really good play by (MacKenzie) Weegar to find me there.”

Frost, 25, centred a line with Yegor Sharangovich and Martin Pospisil. A 19-goal scorer two seasons ago, Frost had a shifty move in-close in the third period in which he went forehand to backhand, but couldn’t beat Cam Talbot.

He also a great scoring chance in the first period when the puck popped out to him near the faceoff dot.

“I thought the goalie might have still been out of position and I put it right in his chest,” lamented Frost. “Hopefully next time I get that opportunity, it goes in.”

Despite the loss, Calgary (25-19-7) remains one point up on the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild-card playoff berth in the Western Conference.

“I liked them both. I thought they did a good job,” said Huska. “We threw them pretty much into every situation and I thought both guys handled it well.”

Along the way, Huska saw glimpses of the talent each player possesses.

“There were some small plays that they did make, like plays through sticks. There’s a little bit of composure with the puck and they were strong on the puck as well.”

Frost expressed appreciation of everyone’s efforts in getting the two of them up to speed as best they could in a hectic 48 hours.

“The coaches were great showing Joel and I stuff, and tried to soak up as much as we could,” said Frost. “Obviously still going to be some learning curves there, and learning how some guys play on the team and how we can integrate ourselves.”

Calgary is back in action on Sunday night in Seattle.

“It’s tough to come into a back-to-back for sure, but at the same time, it might be better, because you can just go play hockey, not worry about stuff, and regroup after,” said Frost.

Dustin Wolf gave up two goals on 24 shots to take the loss. He falls to 19-9-2.