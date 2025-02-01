Menu

Crime

Winnipeg men in custody re-arrested for 2023 attack that amputated woman’s finger

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 1, 2025 5:00 pm
1 min read
Milner Ridge Correctional Centre. View image in full screen
Milner Ridge Correctional Centre. Province of Manitoba
Two Winnipeg men already in custody for other offences have been re-arrested in connection with a serious assault dating back to 2023, police say.

The incident, which took place at a College Avenue home, involved a disagreement between the two suspects and the victim, a woman in her 20s, escalating to the point that one of the victim’s fingers was amputated, police allege.

The victim and suspects were known to each other, and police said they’re believed to be involved in the criminal drug subculture. At the time of the incident, the victim sought medical care but didn’t file a police report, so police weren’t involved until November of 2024 — almost a year after the assault took place.

The suspects, both of whom are being held at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre in the Beausejour, Man., area, were each arrested for aggravated assault. A 28-year-old was arrested Jan. 6, while the second suspect, 37, was arrested Friday.

Both remain in custody.

