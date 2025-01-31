Man, teen face charges over rock-throwing incidents north of Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region said they have laid charges in connection with a recent slew of rock-throwing incidents that have plagued Markham and Whitchurch-Stouffville since last July.

A 17-year-old boy is facing two charges of mischief under $5,000 and an 18-year-old man has also been charged with mischief under $5,000.

A police spokesperson told Global News the charges against the pair are in connection with a rock being thrown at a car parked near Neeley and Stalmaster roads in Markham on Jan. 26.

He said the 17-year-old had also been charged with throwing a rock at a moving vehicle near Highway 48 and Hoover Park on July 10, 2024.

The spokesperson said the vehicle was damaged but there were no injuries reported.

York police said they are continuing to investigate and anticipate that there may be further charges laid going forward.

Over the past few months, Ontario and York police have said the area has seen more than 20 incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in the area since Sept. 12, 2024.

On Friday, a York police spokesperson told Global News the service has investigated 29 incidents dating back to July 10, 2024.

Ontario police have reported at least another 10 incidents on highways they monitor in the area, including one on Nov. 30 in which a bus carrying passengers down Highway 48 close to midnight became a victim of the serial rock throwers.

The rock appeared to have smashed the window in front of the driver’s seat, according to a photo released by OPP.

No injuries were reported to police.

Drivers were not so fortunate during another incident as on Sept. 20, two people ended up in hospital after a rock was thrown at a vehicle approaching westbound on Major Mackenzie Drive near Highway 48 in Markham.

Police said the driver lost consciousness before the vehicle spun out in the intersection and collided with the other, sending both drivers to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In October, York police Const. Lisa Moskaluk told Global News the rocks they’ve found look like they would be used for landscaping. The force is hoping anyone who notices their yard being disturbed will contact them.

“It’s disgusting somebody would do that,” she said of the cases.

“What would be going through someone’s head to think that that would be an OK thing to do?”