Crime

Calgary psychologist arrested on child pornography charges

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 31, 2025 3:04 pm
1 min read
An investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Integrated Child Exploitation unit (ICE) have resulted in child pornography charges being laid against a Calgary psychologist. View image in full screen
Charges have been laid against a Calgary psychologist following an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Integrated Child Exploitation unit. ALERT
A Calgary psychologist is facing charges of possessing, accessing and making available child pornography following an investigation by Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team (ICE).

45-year-old Dustin Hrycun, who worked out of Rising Sun Psychological Services, was arrested by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) ICE unit on Jan. 30.

In a press release issued on Friday, ICE investigators say Hrycun’s charges are related to online offences. It is unknown at this time if any clients were impacted.

ALERT says the investigation began in October 2024 after it’s ICE unit received a tip from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crimes Centre that alleged the suspect had shared child sexual exploitation materials over a social media app known as Kik.

Dustin Hrycun, a psychologist who worked out of Rising Sun Psychological Services faces a number of child pornography related charges.
Dustin Hrycun, a psychologist who worked out of Rising Sun Psychological Services in Calgary, has been charged with a number of child pornography-related charges. Credit: psychologytoday.com

During their investigation, officers with the ICE unit seized several computers and electronic devices from Hrycun’s home in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the suspect’s position of care and trust it is certainly concerning and we can appreciate how clients would be alarmed,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger. “Our investigation will continue with a full forensic analysis of his electronic devices.”

Hrycun was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25.

 

 

