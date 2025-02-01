8 books that will supercharge your relationships

For most people, having healthy relationships are fundamental to a fulfilling and healthy life. Research consistently shows that people with strong, positive relationships tend to experience lower levels of stress, improved mental health, and even better physical health outcomes.

Whether they are romantic partnerships, friendships, or family connections, nurturing these bonds can lead to deeper levels of trust, belonging and resilience in times of hardship. In contrast, when relationship problems arise, they can drain our energy and have negative impacts.

Of course, relationship conflicts are inevitable – but how they are handled will either contribute to the strength of the relationship or create stress. Here are 8 books by relationship experts that offer the goods on how to cultivate and maintain meaningful relationships.

Love Life: How to Raise Your Standards, Find Your Person, and Live Happily Ever After If you’re a single cis hetero woman looking for a relationship, Love Life may be the book for you. Relationship coach Matthew Hussey offers a practical guide to navigating the complexities of relationships in today’s dating world. He addresses the common fears and self-sabotaging behaviors that can hinder connection, and provides insights for building self-confidence, communication skills and getting the romantic relationship you want. $35.99 on Amazon $35.99 at Indigo

Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How it Can Help You Find–and Keep–Love Psychiatrist Dr. Amir Levine and Rachel Heller expand on attachment theory – a well-researched model that explains how healthy emotional bonds are formed or diminished – to help provide readers with an easy to understand explanation for persistent relationship challenges, unhappy matches, and a way to understand oneself and their loved ones better. $23 on Amazon $23 at Indigo

Hold Me Tight: Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love The late psychologist Dr. Sue Johnson who founded Emotionally Focused Therapy, a commonly used approach in couples therapy, shares real case studies and practical exercises in Hold Me Tight to teach couples how to strengthen their attachment and emotional connection. It is a valuable guide on how to have healing conversations and repair connections when conflicts arise. $37 on Amazon (was $39) $39 at Indigo

The 5 Love Languages Chances are you may have heard the concept of love languages – the ways in which people receive and express love, whether that’s romantic love, platonic love, or familial love. Marriage counsellor Gary Chapman offers this useful framework to help create more awareness about the different styles of expressing affection, which can help prevent misunderstandings and emotional distance in relationships. $11.39 on Amazon (was $20.79) 24.99 at Indigo

Fight Right: How Successful Couples Turn Conflict into Connection In this book, psychologists Drs. John and Julie Gottman, and founder of the Gottman Method in couples counselling, reveal how the way we handle conflict shapes the health of our relationships. Based on decades of research, they identify five common mistakes couples make during disagreements and offer practical strategies for turning conflict into an opportunity for connection. This is a valuable guide in understanding common struggles in relationships and how to, well, fight right. $27.65 on Amazon (was $39.99) $39.99 at Indigo

Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence Why does romantic desire seem to inevitably decrease in long-term relationships? International renowned relationship therapist Esther Perel answers this question in her book, Mating in Captivity, which explores intimacy and the paradox of erotic desire within long-term relationships. In working with couples across many cultures over decades, she reveals the factors that decrease sexual desire as well as how couples can sustain lust and passion. $23.99 on Amazon $23.99 at Indigo

The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity Psychologist Esther Perel follows up Mating in Captivity (see above) with an exploration of the complexities of romantic betrayal. She examines why people cheat – even in happy marriages – and how betrayal may lead to healing and growth. She challenges the taboo of infidelity and offers insights into love, desire and the intricacies of relationships. $24.99 on Amazon $24.99 at Indigo

Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make–and Keep–Friends Arguably, platonic connections may be as important, if not more, to health and happiness as romantic connections. And while there are a ton of books on how to cultivate romantic relationships, there are not as many dedicated to nurturing friendships. That’s where psychologist Dr. Marisa G. Franco steps in with Platonic. Unpacking the latest research, she reveals the importance of understanding your attachment style to enhance platonic connections. This book offers helpful advice on how to make new friends and deepen existing bonds. $29.21 on Amazon (was $37.99) $37.99 at Indigo

