Saskatchewan Rush rookie goaltender Kiazyk propelled by 1st NLL victory into San Diego

Send this page to someone via email

It took Saskatchewan Rush goaltender Thomas Kiazyk about six minutes to find his footing in his first National Lacrosse League start on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.

Peppered with early shots by the Albany FireWolves, the rookie Rush netminder allowed a flurry of goals to see the team fall into an early 4-0 deficit.

But as the game went along, Kiazyk was able to settle in, making 39 saves to earn his first professional lacrosse victory with a 17-13 win over the FireWolves.

“I feel like it all just came together,” said the 20-year-old Kiazyk. “It was really special and surreal in a way.”

Kiazyk was thrust into the net Saturday with starter Frank Scigliano departing the team for the birth of his first child.

Selected 20th overall in the 2023 NLL Draft, the Ontario product starred in the fourth quarter for Saskatchewan, stopping 12 of the 13 shots he faced to improve the Rush’s record on the year to 5-2 through their first seven games.

Story continues below advertisement

“So many people have gotten me to this point in life,” said Kiazyk. “Super happy to be able to get that win, not only for myself but for all the people who supported me.”

Learning under Scigliano this year after winning the backup job in training camp, Kiazyk has taken that next step in his development according to Rush co-head coach Jimmy Quinlan.

Adding the fact that he was able to overcome some early nerves to lock into his positioning against Albany.

“Thomas got better as the game went on,” said Quinlan. “All of the sudden he starts making save after save in the fourth quarter and the fellas just fed off of it.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Scigliano’s departure forced the Rush into a hectic week of rounding out their goaltending core, not only putting their rookie backup front and centre, but being down a netminder as well.

Due to an NLL rule not allowing game-day signings, Saskatchewan forward Keegan Bell dressed as an emergency backup to Kiazyk.

“For Keegan Bell to jump in net, what a team guy,” said Rush forward Austin Shanks. “What a move — a guy jumps in net as a player. You can’t ask for a better teammate.”

The initial plan for the Rush was to roster last year’s backup and Warman product Laine Hruska, however due to the NLL rule they went with Bell against Albany as the backup.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 Veteran sniper Robert Church breaks Saskatchewan Rush all-time scoring record

Despite not being officially rostered by the team, Hruska was stationed on the Rush bench helping run the door for the players and providing any support he could to Kiazyk as he made his debut.

“It was something that helped me, so I just tried to help Thomas as best as I could,” said Hruska. “Just trying to talk with him and maybe get his mind off the last goal or anything like that, just to keep his mind focused on what’s next.”

Losing his roster spot to Kiazyk during training camp before being cut, Hruska said he isn’t holding any grudges against the organization.

Something that veterans like sniper Robert Church have noticed.

“A lot of guys would be bitter if they got released and wouldn’t even think about coming back or wouldn’t want to help us,” said Church. “Credit to him for coming out and helping us out, running the gate and doing a great job.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, just days after being on the bench, Hruska was officially signed to the Rush’s practice roster and will serve as the team’s backup this week against the San Diego Seals to Kiazyk if Scigliano isn’t ready to go.

“I had a couple months where I wasn’t on [the roster],” said Hruska. “All I thought about was how much I missed it and how much I wanted to get back. It means everything to play in this league, not to mention playing in my hometown in front of friends and family.”

Getting ready to travel to California to face the 3-4 Seals, no announcement has been made by the Rush on who will be getting the call on Saturday night.

For Kiazyk, he’s entering the rest of the season with added confidence and his first win under his belt, along with a hunger to prove himself a capable goaltender at the professional level.

“Obviously I don’t want to get my head too big,” said Kiazyk. “But it’s just one step in the right direction and one step closer to me becoming a better goalie.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Rush and Seals will square off in San Diego on Saturday with a 9 p.m. opening face off from Pechanga Arena.