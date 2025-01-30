Menu

Politics

B.C. tree fruit growers can access $5M climate resiliency program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 7:58 pm
1 min read
Tree-fruit growers in British Columbia are now able to access a $5-million climate resiliency program to help their crops weather extreme heat and cold. A cherry orchard is seen in an aerial view in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday, October 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Tree-fruit growers in British Columbia are now able to access a $5-million climate resiliency program to help their crops weather extreme heat and cold. A cherry orchard is seen in an aerial view in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday, October 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Tree fruit growers in British Columbia are now able to access a $5-million climate resiliency program to help their crops weather extreme heat and cold.

The funding comes after many B.C. crops, including cherries, plums, peaches and nectarines, were nearly wiped out by an extreme cold spell in January 2024.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says they know climate impacts will continue and the program will help growers’ crops and businesses become more resilient in the face of challenging growing conditions.

A ministry statement says the money will help fund things such as protective covers, heaters and wind machines during cold spells, and canopy sprinklers and shade protection in extreme heat events.

BC Tree Fruits members demand government action to save co-op

The program will provide 80 per cent of funding in a cost-sharing agreement for eligible projects up to a maximum of $100,000 per business, and the ministry says multiple growers can also apply for a project that benefits more than one producer.

Deep Brar, the vice-president of the B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association, says the climate has been especially difficult in the last few years with cold snaps and heat domes and they look forward to working with the government to make the industry more sustainable.

David Geen, the CEO of Jealous Fruits Ltd., one of B.C.’s largest cherry producers, says in the statement that the weather is increasingly volatile and it’s stretching the ability of growers to adapt.

“Climate mitigation strategies, such as frost-control materials, installation of wind machines, and researching and developing hardier genetics and varieties can all contribute to a more stable cherry industry,” he says.

The program was developed with input from the B.C. Fruit Growers Association and the B.C. Cherry Association, the ministry says.

