Jasper wildfire damage estimate rises to $1.2B as debris removal continues

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says last year’s wildfire in Jasper, Alta., which destroyed one-third of the town’s homes and buildings, is the second costliest fire disaster in the country’s history.

It says a revised estimate on total damage has increased to $1.23 billion from $880 million.

View image in full screen The Insurance Bureau of Canada says debris continues to be removed from Jasper, Alta., and the goal is to have it all done so home construction can begin May 1. A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper on Aug. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The fire forced about 5,000 residents of the town and 20,000 visitors in Jasper National Park to flee in July.

Story continues below advertisement

Flames destroyed 350 homes and businesses.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The bureau says debris continues to be removed and the goal is to have it done so home construction can begin May 1.

It says more than 90 per cent of the destroyed properties have been granted demolition permits.

Because power was cut off to other properties during the fire, food spoiled in fridges and freezers, and about 2,300 of the appliances had to be disposed of.