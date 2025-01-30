Menu

Video link
Canada

Jasper wildfire damage estimate rises to $1.2B as debris removal continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 9:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jasper residents protest slow pace of wildfire recovery amid government bickering'
Jasper residents protest slow pace of wildfire recovery amid government bickering
RELATED VIDEO (From Jan. 24, 2025): Residents of Jasper held a protest six months after the wildfire that displaced them, saying they feel like pawns caught in between political fighting between the town, province and federal government. Jaclyn Kucey has their story.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says last year’s wildfire in Jasper, Alta., which destroyed one-third of the town’s homes and buildings, is the second costliest fire disaster in the country’s history.

It says a revised estimate on total damage has increased to $1.23 billion from $880 million.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says debris continues to be removed from Jasper, Alta., and the goal is to have it all done so home construction can begin May 1. A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper on Aug. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says debris continues to be removed from Jasper, Alta., and the goal is to have it all done so home construction can begin May 1. A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper on Aug. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The fire forced about 5,000 residents of the town and 20,000 visitors in Jasper National Park to flee in July.

Flames destroyed 350 homes and businesses.

The bureau says debris continues to be removed and the goal is to have it done so home construction can begin May 1.

It says more than 90 per cent of the destroyed properties have been granted demolition permits.

Because power was cut off to other properties during the fire, food spoiled in fridges and freezers, and about 2,300 of the appliances had to be disposed of.

Click to play video: 'Jasper wildfires: 2025 slated to be critical year for town’s recovery'
Jasper wildfires: 2025 slated to be critical year for town’s recovery

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

