Politics

Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Thursday, Jan. 30.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 6:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parties try to frame election as Ontario campaign kicks off'
Parties try to frame election as Ontario campaign kicks off
WATCH: Parties try to frame election as Ontario campaign kicks off.
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Thursday, Jan. 30:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

London: Ford will make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. He will then visit workers at Labatt Brewery in the city.

Vaughan: He will participate in an event with members of the Labourers’ International Union of North America.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: She will kick off a provincewide tour by unveiling her campaign bus at 11 a.m. downtown.

Kitchener-Conestoga area: Stiles is expected to make a stop in New Hamburg at 2:30 p.m.

Essex County: She is set to make a stop at Beerded Dog Brewing Co. in Harrow at 6 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Mississauga: She will officially open her campaign office at 10:45 a.m. At 4:45 p.m., she is expected to spend some time with volunteers, knocking on doors in the city.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner 

Fergus: He will visit Grove Youth Wellness Hubs at 11 a.m., and then have lunch with Wellington-Halton Hills Green Party candidate Bronwynne Wilton at noon. He will then spend some time canvassing in the community.

Georgetown: Schreiner will have a meet and greet with supporters at Silvercreek Social Haus Café at 3 p.m.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

