Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Thursday, Jan. 30:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
London: Ford will make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. He will then visit workers at Labatt Brewery in the city.
Vaughan: He will participate in an event with members of the Labourers’ International Union of North America.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Get breaking National news
Toronto: She will kick off a provincewide tour by unveiling her campaign bus at 11 a.m. downtown.
Kitchener-Conestoga area: Stiles is expected to make a stop in New Hamburg at 2:30 p.m.
Essex County: She is set to make a stop at Beerded Dog Brewing Co. in Harrow at 6 p.m.
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Mississauga: She will officially open her campaign office at 10:45 a.m. At 4:45 p.m., she is expected to spend some time with volunteers, knocking on doors in the city.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Fergus: He will visit Grove Youth Wellness Hubs at 11 a.m., and then have lunch with Wellington-Halton Hills Green Party candidate Bronwynne Wilton at noon. He will then spend some time canvassing in the community.
Georgetown: Schreiner will have a meet and greet with supporters at Silvercreek Social Haus Café at 3 p.m.
- Trump orders Elon Musk to ‘go get’ Starliner astronauts, despite return plan
- Alberta border residents welcome RCMP’s Black Hawk helicopters
- Who is Karoline Leavitt? White House’s youngest press secretary makes debut
- Canada should appoint ‘border czar’ to work collaboratively with U.S., Alberta premier says
Comments