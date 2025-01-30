Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Thursday, Jan. 30:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

London: Ford will make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. He will then visit workers at Labatt Brewery in the city.

Vaughan: He will participate in an event with members of the Labourers’ International Union of North America.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto: She will kick off a provincewide tour by unveiling her campaign bus at 11 a.m. downtown.

Kitchener-Conestoga area: Stiles is expected to make a stop in New Hamburg at 2:30 p.m.

Essex County: She is set to make a stop at Beerded Dog Brewing Co. in Harrow at 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Mississauga: She will officially open her campaign office at 10:45 a.m. At 4:45 p.m., she is expected to spend some time with volunteers, knocking on doors in the city.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Fergus: He will visit Grove Youth Wellness Hubs at 11 a.m., and then have lunch with Wellington-Halton Hills Green Party candidate Bronwynne Wilton at noon. He will then spend some time canvassing in the community.

Georgetown: Schreiner will have a meet and greet with supporters at Silvercreek Social Haus Café at 3 p.m.