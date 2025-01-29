Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rights group drops legal challenge after New Brunswick reverses trans student policy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2025 11:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '2SLGBTQ+ groups celebrate Premier Susan Holt’s reversal of Policy 713'
2SLGBTQ+ groups celebrate Premier Susan Holt’s reversal of Policy 713
WATCH: The Canadian Civil Liberties organization is rescinding a legal challenge against the New Brunswick government. This comes after premier Susan Holt reversed controversial changes to Policy 713. The move is being celebrated by 2SLGBTQ+ community groups who say it sends a powerful message of support to vulnerable students in the province. Anna Mandin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says it has dropped its legal challenge against the New Brunswick government because the province reversed a “harmful” policy on transgender students.

The rights group had gone to court over the previous government’s requirement that students under 16 receive parental consent before teachers could use their preferred first names and pronouns.

But the Progressive Conservatives’ policy was changed after the Liberals won the October provincial election and permitted young students  starting Jan. 1 to choose their own names and pronouns in school.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a news release, the civil liberties association says it has discontinued its legal challenge because the government has provided a “safer, more affirming and inclusive” environment for New Brunswick students.

Trending Now

The previous Tory government had said parents have the right to know whether their young children are questioning their gender identity, but critics had called the rule discriminatory.

Story continues below advertisement

In October 2023 the Saskatchewan government passed a law preventing children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns in school without parental consent. That law is being challenged in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices