Registration for Jasper National Park frontcountry camping opens to the public

Campers can begin planning their return to Jasper National Park less than one year after a devastating wildfire.

Parks Canada officials said reservations could start being booked starting Tuesday for frontcountry camping and self-registration campgrounds will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

They said those returning will notice the landscape in and around some campgrounds has changed and, with fewer trees, people may want to bring a gazebo or shelter for sun protection.

Officials said other sites will operate at a reduced capacity due to the wildfire and may open later in the season than normal.

Some trailheads, including Astoria and Wabasso Lake, remain under review for safety assessments.

Parks Canada is encouraging people to be aware of their surroundings when in fire-affected areas, as rain, snow and wind could create unstable conditions.