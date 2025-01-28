BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau to make ‘significant announcement’

Send this page to someone via email

Sonia Furstenau, leader of the BC Green Party, will be making a “significant announcement” at a press conference on Tuesday morning about the party’s leadership, according to a media advisory.

Furstenau is expected to announce that she will be stepping down as leader. She will be speaking at 11 a.m. and the announcement will be livestreamed above.

In last year’s election, Furstenau was competing in her new riding of Victoria-Beacon Hill against incumbent NDP candidate Grace Lore, who served as minister of children and family development in the last provincial cabinet.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Although she led early in the night, Furstenau ultimately lost to Lore by 13 points.

1:25 BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau on loss in Victoria-Beacon Hill riding

Rob Botterell retained the only other riding previously held by the Greens, Saanich North and the Islands, which was represented by interim party leader Adam Olsen before Olsen chose to not run for re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

And Jeremy Valeriote finally broke through in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, winning by more than 600 votes after finishing a close second in the 2020 election by just 60 votes.

Furstenau previously said she would offer her mentorship and guidance to the next leader, calling the election “a passing of the torch.”

—with files from Sean Boynton