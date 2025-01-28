Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Community hopeful nursing program at Sackville, N.B. hospital means more nurses will stay

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted January 28, 2025 10:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sackville Memorial Hospital serving as nursing student training ground'
Sackville Memorial Hospital serving as nursing student training ground
Part of the Sackville Memorial Hospital is now serving as a training ground for nursing students. It’s part of an accelerated nursing program being offered by a private for-profit university. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Part of the Sackville Memorial Hospital is now serving as a training ground for nursing students as part of an accelerated nursing program being offered by a private university.

Officials gathered in Sackville, N.B., on Monday to mark the official opening of Beal University Canada’s nursing program.

Students are already getting training in the renovated wing of the hospital, with the first group set to graduate in August.

“Looking at our school here today, all of a sudden we have a large number of nurses from New Brunswick, training in New Brunswick, graduating in New Brunswick who will likely stay here,” Health Minister John Dornan said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In fact, a significant fraction of our early classes have indicated an interest in practising in New Brunswick.”

Tia Richard, who was born and raised in Sackville, is among the university’s students. She says being able to study at home allowed her to enter the nursing field.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been wanting to do nursing for quite a few years. I have four kids at home so there was no other option to travel to Fredericton or Halifax, where the other universities were,” she said.

Trending Now

Sackville Memorial Hospital’s ER is only open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily due to staffing issues.

The community’s Rural Health Action Group says it’s already considering how it can entice students to stay and work in Sackville.

“There’s a lot of things that other places are doing and we’re trying to do an inventory on that like perhaps paying some of the debts, perhaps providing an extra amount or perhaps providing them a place to stay here,”  group member John Higham said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices