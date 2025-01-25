Woman charged with attempted murder in alleged intimate partner violence in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia say they’ve charged a woman with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Truro, in what authorities allege was a case of intimate partner violence.

The Truro Police Service says officers received a report about the stabbing on Friday evening, and they arrived shortly after at a house in the community, which is about 100 kilometres north of Halifax.

The force says they found a 33-year-old man with serious injuries and gave him life-saving first aid before he was taken to hospital.

The officers arrested a 26-year-old woman at the scene without incident and she was charged with attempted murder and violating a court order prohibiting her to have contact with the man.

Police say they are withholding her name until her first court appearance, which is set for a later date.

The Nova Scotia government has declared intimate partner violence to be an epidemic in the province, and six women have been killed by men in cases considered intimate partner violence since October.