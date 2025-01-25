Four arrested after Orillia man found bound by rope in box

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are facing charges in connection to the alleged kidnapping of an Orillia man who was discovered bound and beaten in a box earlier this month.

Police say on Jan. 12, just before 8:30 p.m., Orillia OPP officers responded to a disturbance call on the Rail Trail off James Street West.

When they arrived, police found a victim placed into a plastic box, bound with a rope showing signs of being recently assaulted according to a Orillia OPP release.

“Officers on scene provided first aid treatment until paramedics from Georgian Ambulance arrived on scene to assist,” the release reads. “The victim was transported to a local hospital, and later to a Toronto area hospital for further medical treatment.”

A search warrant was executed at a Moffat Street residence in Orillia. Four people, all from Orillia, were arrested.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ryan Mars has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, attempted obstruction of justice and failure to comply with a probation order.

Ashley Newman, also 38, has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Boonstra has been charged with kidnapping.

Bronson Ritchie, 34, has been charged with kidnapping, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a probation order.

All four are being held in custody pending bail hearings in Orillia.