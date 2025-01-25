Menu

Crime

Four arrested after Orillia man found bound by rope in box

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 25, 2025 2:37 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sun., Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sun., Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC/JJF
Four people are facing charges in connection to the alleged kidnapping of an Orillia man who was discovered bound and beaten in a box earlier this month.

Police say on Jan. 12, just before 8:30 p.m., Orillia OPP officers responded to a disturbance call on the Rail Trail off James Street West.

When they arrived, police found a victim placed into a plastic box, bound with a rope showing signs of being recently assaulted according to a Orillia OPP release.

“Officers on scene provided first aid treatment until paramedics from Georgian Ambulance arrived on scene to assist,” the release reads. “The victim was transported to a local hospital, and later to a Toronto area hospital for further medical treatment.”

A search warrant was executed at a Moffat Street residence in Orillia. Four people, all from Orillia, were arrested.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ryan Mars has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, attempted obstruction of justice and failure to comply with a probation order.

Ashley Newman, also 38, has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Boonstra has been charged with kidnapping.

Bronson Ritchie, 34, has been charged with kidnapping, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a probation order.

All four are being held in custody pending bail hearings in Orillia.

