University of Winnipeg women’s soccer team scrambling after team unexpectedly cut

Instead of preparing to start off season training, the University of Winnipeg women soccer players are rallying together for another reason — to figure out their next step.

“They brought our team in on Tuesday morning. We thought it [was] going to be about who the coach was going to be for next year…but they told us the news: the program was being cut,” team captain Sydney Arnold said.

It was a decision the student-athletes never saw coming, their beloved sport suddenly taken away.

“Our team has been often undermined in the past,” Arnold said.

The University of Winnipeg announced it’s discontinuing women’s soccer and English language programs, citing financial troubles. In a statement, the university says it’s committed to working with each student individually to provide all supports possible through this difficult transition.

But the girls say that’s yet to happen.

“We want answers to the questions we’ve been asking. We’ve kind of been shut down multiple times,” Isabella Caligiuri said.

This isn’t the first time the University of Winnipeg has discontinued sports programs. The baseball team and the men’s and women’s wrestling teams were cut in 2017. The men’s soccer team was put on hold that year, but the team never returned.

Silvana Scaramuzzi wonders why the school made this decision about the women’s soccer team now.

“Why are we cutting female sports during a time where female soccer is growing? Not just in Manitoba but across the country,” Scaramuzzi said.

The timing of the decision is also affecting the athletes’ soccer careers. Other universities already have their rosters in place for next season.

“We will probably have to be out for this season and then maybe next year,” Chiara Distasio said.

As for seniors like Arnold, this doesn’t leave her with many options.

“The majority of my credits are from the University of Winnipeg so if I wanted to transfer next year, I would have to restart all my credits,” Arnold said.

The women have started an online petition, as well as reached out to senior members of the university and the Manitoba government.

They have yet to hear if there is any hope for the program they deeply love.

“Our team is asking for a little more consideration in this big decision they made,” Arnold said.

As of Friday, city councillor Brian Mayes sent an email to the girls saying, “This serves as a pledge of $2,000 from my ward’s funds towards salvaging the soccer team.”