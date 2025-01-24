Woman charged in U.S. Border Patrol agent’s death in Vermont near Canada

The FBI said Friday that it arrested a Washington state woman in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont.
Teresa Youngblut, 21, was charged in Monday’s killing of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, the FBI said. It said Youngblut and a German man who died in the firefight had been under surveillance for several days.
According to an FBI affidavit, Maland stopped Youngblut and Felix Baukholt on Interstate 91 in Coventry on Monday because Baukholt appeared to have an expired visa.
Youngblut is accused of firing at Maland and other officers. Baukholt attempted to draw a gun, the affidavit states.
Investigators had been performing “periodic surveillance” of the pair since Jan. 14 after an employee at a hotel where they were staying reported concerns about seeing Youngblut carrying a gun and both of them wearing all-black tactical gear. Investigators attempted to question them but the declined to have an extended conversation and said they were in the area looking to buy property.
