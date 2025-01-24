Firefighters battle overnight blaze at northeast Calgary strip mall

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department is investigating what led to a blaze at a strip mall in the northeast section of the city early Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. at about 1 a.m. They found heavy smoke and fire coming from part of the structure’s roof.

“Firefighters forced entry into the building and quickly deployed hose lines to keep the fire confined to the roof area,” the fire department said in a news release.

“Crews had to utilize aerial ladder apparatus and ground ladders to move firefighters to the roof area and open the affected portion. This access allowed for fire attack and made it possible for crews to bring the fire under control.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The CFD said the strip mall was searched but nobody was found inside. The fire department noted the fire was held to the south end of the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News spoke to a man who showed up at the scene and said he is planning to open a restaurant at the opposite end of the strip mall where the fire broke out.

“It’s really kind of scary,” Adrian Herbert said.

“(I’m) in the setup process — and then to turn on the news and see something like this, it’s daunting.”

The CFD did not release an estimate in terms of the extent of the damage.

As of 6:30 a.m., firefighters remained at the scene to check for hot spots.