Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters battle overnight blaze at northeast Calgary strip mall

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 9:46 am
1 min read
Calgary firefighters were called to a strip mall in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2025. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters were called to a strip mall in the 900 block of 36 Street Northeast at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2025. Michael King/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calgary Fire Department is investigating what led to a blaze at a strip mall in the northeast section of the city early Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. at about 1 a.m. They found heavy smoke and fire coming from part of the structure’s roof.

“Firefighters forced entry into the building and quickly deployed hose lines to keep the fire confined to the roof area,” the fire department said in a news release.

“Crews had to utilize aerial ladder apparatus and ground ladders to move firefighters to the roof area and open the affected portion. This access allowed for fire attack and made it possible for crews to bring the fire under control.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The CFD said the strip mall was searched but nobody was found inside. The fire department noted the fire was held to the south end of the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News spoke to a man who showed up at the scene and said he is planning to open a restaurant at the opposite end of the strip mall where the fire broke out.

“It’s really kind of scary,” Adrian Herbert said.

“(I’m) in the setup process — and then to turn on the news and see something like this, it’s daunting.”

Trending Now

The CFD did not release an estimate in terms of the extent of the damage.

As of 6:30 a.m., firefighters remained at the scene to check for hot spots.

Click to play video: 'Calgary officials provide safety tips as fire prevention week kicks off'
Calgary officials provide safety tips as fire prevention week kicks off
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices