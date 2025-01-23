Suspect arrested in Burnaby hit and run that left care aide seriously injured

See more sharing options

Burnaby RCMP say they have arrested a suspect in a December hit-and-run collision that left a 64-year-old woman seriously injured.

The RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team arrested the 45-year-old Burnaby man on Thursday. He has not been identified, as charges have yet to be approved in the case.

The crash happened at the intersection of Canada Way and Burris Street on Dec. 11.

Maria Espedido suffered seven broken ribs, damage to her liver and lungs, and a fracture in her right arm so severe it required the insertion of a steel plate.

The collision was captured in shocking dashcam video that showed Espedido walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle appearing to make a left turn. The vehicle then drives away without slowing down.

A GoFundMe for Espedido, who works as a care aide, has raised just under $20,000.