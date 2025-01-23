Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in Burnaby hit and run that left care aide seriously injured

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 8:10 pm
1 min read
Plea for driver to come forward after Burnaby hit-and-run
RELATED: A woman is making a plea for the driver who hit her to come forward as she recovers in a hospital bed with serious injuries. As Catherine Urquhart reports, dashcam video of the hit-and-run is now being circulated. Warning: Details may be disturbing to some viewers. – Dec 16, 2024
Burnaby RCMP say they have arrested a suspect in a December hit-and-run collision that left a 64-year-old woman seriously injured.

The RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team arrested the 45-year-old Burnaby man on Thursday. He has not been identified, as charges have yet to be approved in the case.

The crash happened at the intersection of Canada Way and Burris Street on Dec. 11.

No jail for Burnaby hit-and run driver who killed teen
Maria Espedido suffered seven broken ribs, damage to her liver and lungs, and a fracture in her right arm so severe it required the insertion of a steel plate.

The collision was captured in shocking dashcam video that showed Espedido walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle appearing to make a left turn. The vehicle then drives away without slowing down.

A GoFundMe for Espedido, who works as a care aide, has raised just under $20,000.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

