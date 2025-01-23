RCMP shortage impacts rural Manitoba communities

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are facing a resource crisis. Recruiting challenges are leading to critical staffing shortages in some provinces, including Manitoba.

“We have a municipal contract for 27 officers and we are literally most times sitting at 22,” Portage la Prairie Mayor Sharilyn Knox said.

Knox has been outspoken about rural crime and bail reform. She says RCMP staffing issues in the Portage la Prairie area is highlighted by the large number of calls they receive.

“We really aren’t seeing foot patrols, things like that, which we would obviously want in our area. But we do know the RCMP are here doing the best they can. It’s just tough when they are working in these types of situations where they are short staff,” Knox said.

A RCMP-wide email obtained by Global News shows the force is asking “all members and active reservists across the country to consider a temporary deployment” to spend two weeks in Manitoba and Saskatchewan between February and May of 2025.

Extra Mounties is a strong need in many rural communities, like Beausejour.

“We have been at three officers allocated for our community since the early 70s and our communities have grown, the needs and concerns have grown,” Beausejour Major Ray Schirle said. “Drugs and crime is growing.”

RCMP staffing is also impacting small communities like Lac du Bonnet.

“What we have attributed to the town itself is one full-time officer, and that’s really all we can afford,” Lad du Bonnet Mayor Ken Lodge said.

Sources say the RCMP need 100 to 200 officers per province to fill the vacancies. Premier Wab Kinew calls these shortages concerning.

“Definitely want to encourage people to consider a career in law enforcement. This is a way you can answer the call of service to our communities. This is a way you can help catch the bad guys and help ensure the community relationships get strengthened,” Kinew said.

As for the short term, rural mayors like Knox are happy to hear the RCMP is addressing this issue now.

“It’s a positive step to hear that some action is being taken,” Knox said.