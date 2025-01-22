Menu

The Curator

Best sleep aids and relaxation products for better sleep

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted January 22, 2025 10:02 pm
1 min read
Read on to discover how to achieve your best rest yet. View image in full screen
Read on to discover how to achieve your best rest yet.
Quality sleep is non-negotiable, and these products make it easy. From soothing sleep aids to plush bedding, they help create the perfect environment for a peaceful, restorative night’s sleep. Read on to discover how to achieve your best rest yet.

 

Casper Pillow
Deep sleep starts with a soft and fluffy pillow and this high quality one from Casper will make all your dreams come true. With it’s 100% cotton cover and microfiber fill, this is a slumber essential for anyone looking for deeper, better quality sleep.
$109.52 on Amazon

 

Sleep Well Spray
With its soothing, natural aroma, this Saje sleep well spray contains a blend of essential oils to help you sleep easy.
$27 at Saje

 

100% Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask
This double-layered luxurious silk mask will help you get all your much needed beauty sleep. Made from 100% mulberry silk, it’s gentle on the face and can be used at home or while traveling to get uninterrupted sleep from wherever you are. Comes in a variety of gorgeous colours.
$17.99 on Amazon

 

Melatonin Gummies
Drift into dreamland faster with these tasty, vegan sleep gummies, designed to gently lull your body into a restful, refreshing sleep—because a great day starts with a great night. With a delicious berry flavour and allergen-free formula, these melatonin gummies are the perfect bedtime companion for sweet dreams and energized mornings.
$36.95 on Amazon
Traditional Medicinals - Organic Nighty Night Extra Herbal Tea
Cozy up with this earthy, minty tea, powered by valerian to help you drift off into a blissful, peaceful slumber—your nightly ritual just got a whole lot sweeter. Crafted with certified organic, Non-GMO herbs from ethical sources, this caffeine-free tea delivers the perfect sip of relaxation in every bag.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

The Endy Mattress
This Canadian-made bestselling mattress from Endy is famous for a reason. Designed to keep you cool and supported, enjoy perfect comfort and support for any sleeping position, with pressure-point relief that eases tension in your back, hips, and shoulders.
$675 at Endy
Cooling Cotton Mattress Topper
Soft, supportive, and machine washable, this mattress pad is designed to fit perfectly on any mattress and will stay fluffy and comfy for years, ensuring a restful sleep without any worries.
$59.9 on Amazon

 

Himalayan Glow White Salt Crystal Lamp
Complete with a dimmer switch, ETL-certified cord, and warm amber light, this stunning Himalayan lamp cleans and purifies the air, and creates a soothing atmosphere in any room.
$55.79 on Amazon (was $61.99)

 

Olly Extra Strength Sleep Gummy
This delicious berry-flavoured gummy will help you relax and unwind for a peaceful, restful night. Packed with natural ingredients like melatonin and L-theanine, Olly sleep is your perfect bedtime companion to wake up feeling completely refreshed.
$26.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

