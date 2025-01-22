Saskatoon’s University Bridge opens after fire closure

Send this page to someone via email

Slowly but surely, traffic is making its way back across University Bridge following a fire which left it closed since Sunday, Jan. 19th.

After a structural inspection Wednesday morning, the city has re-opened the bridge with some traffic restrictions in place to accommodate repairs.

The city says one-lane traffic will be in place in each direction until the damaged sewer line can be repaired.

Drivers are encouraged to utilize the ‘zipper merge’ technique while travelling on the bridge to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The bridge has been closed since the 19th following the fire, which melted the main sewer line, sending at least 1.5 million litres of sewage into the South Saskatchewan River.

Saskatoon is working with the Ministry of Environment to clean up the sewage and determine if there is any impact on the surrounding ecosystem.

The Meewasin Trail under the east side of the bridge and the far west walkway remain closed for further cleanup and to accommodate repairs to the bypass sewer line.