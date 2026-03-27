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Canada

Ottawa to contribute $29M to carbon capture, renewable energy projects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2026 2:55 pm
1 min read
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
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Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson is doling out $28.9 million in funding for a series of carbon capture and renewable energy projects across Canada today.

The money is coming from Canada’s Energy Innovation Program, which the federal government says in a news release promotes clean tech and looks to keep Canadian energy reliable and competitive.

The biggest share of the funding will go toward five projects for carbon capture, utilization and storage technology.

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Two Saskatchewan organizations will receive a combined nearly $15 million through the funding to help design and understand carbon capture processes.

More than $9 million of the funding will go toward renewable energy projects, specifically in solar power.

The remainder of the money announced today will fund projects for smart grid technologies that aim to improve the efficiency of electricity flows.

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