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1 comment

  1. Try This
    March 27, 2026 at 9:32 pm

    The natives can go to h e double toothpicks.
    They can purchase the land, the same as any other farmer, or developer. They do not own the land any more. Even if they think they do, I guess they have never heard of squatters rights. The land has been owned by Canada for at least 159 years.

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Politics

Future uncertain for Surrey potato farm as land is owned by federal government

By Amy Judd & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 9:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Uncertain future for longtime Surrey potato farm'
Uncertain future for longtime Surrey potato farm
A Surrey farm could be facing its final season after 50 years on the land. Three First Nations are calling for the federally owned property to be returned to them. As Paul Johnson reports, the farmers are getting little clarity from Ottawa about what happens next.
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After 50 years, this could be the final season for a popular Surrey farm.

Every year, the Heppell family grows roughly 50 million servings of potatoes and other crops on a 220-acre parcel near 192nd Street and 36th Avenue.

The land is owned by the federal government and is leased to the family on a year-to-year basis and is not part of the Agricultural Land Reserve.

“This piece of field is one of the most important parts to our food security here in the early parts of the season,” farmer Tyler Heppell told Global News, explaining that it gets the perfect amount of sun, soil and drainage.

“That combination makes it one of the best pieces of farmland in all of Western Canada,” he said.

Tyler Heppell’s grandfather first turned the former military site into productive farmland 50 years ago and since then, it’s been a major part of their potato business

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For about 15 years, they have been hosting Ugly Potato Day for anyone who wants to come down and receive a few potatoes and squash that they cannot sell to the stores.

Click to play video: 'First Nations seek return of land housing well-known B.C. potato farm'
First Nations seek return of land housing well-known B.C. potato farm

But now, Heppell said, they fear their lease may be ended to free up the land for other purposes.

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“There’s been talk about making this into an inland container terminal, putting warehousing here,” Surrey city councillor, Mike Bose, said.

“I’ve heard of housing.”

In addition, three First Nations have requested that a parcel of land within their traditional territory be returned to them.

The Katzie, Kwantlen and Semiahmoo (KKS) nations said the land, called k’ʷeq’ənəq (Kwek-en-nek) and known as Campbell Heights North in Surrey, should be returned to them to support their cultural and economic future.

The Heppells have launched a petition to save the farm, which more than 86,000 people have signed.

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The federal government told Global News it would respond to our request next week

Meanwhile, the Heppells are focused on getting the spring crop of Warba potatoes in the ground, which will yield millions of servings in the coming months.

“We’re able to plant the first potatoes of the year and harvest the first potatoes of the year, which shuts off our reliance on the United States,” Heppell said.

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