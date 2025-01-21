Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau set to speak after Trump signals tariffs coming Feb. 1

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2025 7:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Trudeau speaks to reporters at cabinet retreat
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak with media on Tuesday, the first time he’ll take questions since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington.

Trudeau is huddling with his team in Montebello, Que., for the government’s annual winter cabinet retreat, which will be his last before he steps aside in March.

Usually scheduled to coincide with the return of Parliament after the holidays, the retreat this year is instead focused on the Canada-U.S. trade strategy.

Click to play video: 'How Trump is setting the tone for his 2nd term'
How Trump is setting the tone for his 2nd term
Trending Now

Shortly after winning the presidential race, Trump threatened to impose punishing tariffs against Canada on his first day in office.

Story continues below advertisement

That didn’t happen, but Trump said late Monday evening that he’s thinking about hitting Canada and Mexico with tariffs on Feb. 1.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc says this changes little, and the government has prepared responses for various possible scenarios that it’s been going over for weeks.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices