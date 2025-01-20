Menu

Canada

Sackville rallies in bid for ‘Hockeyville’ upgrades to 50-year-old rink

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 7:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lower Sackville rallies to raise funds for 50-year-old rink  '
Lower Sackville rallies to raise funds for 50-year-old rink  
Dozens of Lower Sackville, N.S., residents were in attendance Saturday for an action-packed morning of hockey at the Sackville Arena. The community is rallying together in hopes of upgrading the 50-year-old rink as they look to serve athletes for generations to come. Mitchell Bailey has the story.
People in Lower Sackville, N.S., rallied together on Saturday in hopes of upgrading the community’s 50-year-old hockey rink.

A group of volunteers recently nominated the Sackville Arena for this year’s Kraft Hockeyville competition, in hopes of securing a $250,000 prize to expand the facility and better serve a growing population.

Chris Fraser, board member of the Lake District Regional Association, says his group hopes to add to the rink to provide kids with more opportunities to play.

“It’s an old facility, it was built in the 70s. It’s original everything, pretty much. There are upkeeps we need to keep,” he said, adding there’s also plans to install a female-inclusive dressing room and multi-seasonal practice centre.

“However, because (of) the infrastructure in our community and how everything keeps expanding, we do need extra ice for our kids.”

James Sheppard, a former NHL player who grew up in Lower Sackville, couldn’t help but offer his support.

“It’s always been a good community and now we have that chance to grow and really take that next step, I think it’s important,” he said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

