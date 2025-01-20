Sackville rallies in bid for ‘Hockeyville’ upgrades to 50-year-old rink

Send this page to someone via email

People in Lower Sackville, N.S., rallied together on Saturday in hopes of upgrading the community’s 50-year-old hockey rink.

A group of volunteers recently nominated the Sackville Arena for this year’s Kraft Hockeyville competition, in hopes of securing a $250,000 prize to expand the facility and better serve a growing population.

Chris Fraser, board member of the Lake District Regional Association, says his group hopes to add to the rink to provide kids with more opportunities to play.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s an old facility, it was built in the 70s. It’s original everything, pretty much. There are upkeeps we need to keep,” he said, adding there’s also plans to install a female-inclusive dressing room and multi-seasonal practice centre.

“However, because (of) the infrastructure in our community and how everything keeps expanding, we do need extra ice for our kids.”

Story continues below advertisement

James Sheppard, a former NHL player who grew up in Lower Sackville, couldn’t help but offer his support.

“It’s always been a good community and now we have that chance to grow and really take that next step, I think it’s important,” he said.

For more on this story, watch the video above.