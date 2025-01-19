How and when is an Amber Alert issued in Saskatchewan?

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan law enforcement agencies are giving the public more information on how provincial Amber Alerts are issued in serious abduction cases.

The loud warble coming from a mobile device is likely a sound Saskatchewanians have become familiar with in recent years. It’s designed to get our attention for the most serious of cases.

The provincially-managed Amber Alert is a tool used by law enforcement agencies, activated when time-sensitive, verified information can assist in locating abducted children and youth.

“These investigations are complex and time-critical,” explained Supt. Tonya Gresty with the Saskatoon Police Service.

“Police must rapidly verify details, coordinate with other agencies and share accurate, actionable information both internally and externally.”

An Amber Alert carries a specific set of rules before it can be activated.

Memorandums of understanding brought forward by the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police last year were signed to renew a defined set of criteria.

The missing person must be under the age of 18 or living with severe disabilities.

The investigation must confirm the missing person is in danger and there must be enough of a description of those involved to help the public identify them.

Finally, police must be able to issue the alert in a time frame where an abducted person could be returned or the abductor could be apprehended.

“The public’s vigilance is critical when an Amber Alert is issued and we rely on people to immediately report sightings or other relevant details by calling us at 911,” Gresty said.

Despite updated criteria, work is still underway to address concerns about gaps in the system in areas like Indigenous communities.

“Nothing is solved without dialogue and the agency of jurisdiction has open and frequent meetings with some of the Indigenous communities,” said Mitch Yuzdepski, executive director of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police.

The use of Amber Alerts remains uncommon, and just one was issued in the province in 2024. But law enforcement says when time is of the utmost importance, Amber Alerts and the tips they generate can be vital in investigations.