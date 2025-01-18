Raptors sign centre Robinson to 10-day contract

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed centre Orlando Robinson to a 10-day contract Saturday.

The six-foot-10, 235-pound Robinson averaged 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 6.3 minutes in nine games with the Sacramento Kings this season. He was waived Jan. 7.

Robinson has appeared in 76 games (eight starts) with Sacramento and Miami, averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.3 minutes. He signed with the Heat as an undrafted free agent following three seasons at Fresno State (2019-22).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.