SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors sign centre Robinson to 10-day contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2025 3:47 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed centre Orlando Robinson to a 10-day contract Saturday.

The six-foot-10, 235-pound Robinson averaged 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 6.3 minutes in nine games with the Sacramento Kings this season. He was waived Jan. 7.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake

Robinson has appeared in 76 games (eight starts) with Sacramento and Miami, averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.3 minutes. He signed with the Heat as an undrafted free agent following three seasons at Fresno State (2019-22).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices