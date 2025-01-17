Metro Vancouver to start governance review after questions over mayors’ pay

Send this page to someone via email

A governance review of Metro Vancouver will start next week, according to board chair Mike Hurley, who commented at a Mayors’ Committee meeting on Friday morning.

The governance review comes amid continued questions about Metro Vancouver spending, along with huge tax increases due to the North Shore Wastewater treatment plant being about three billion dollars over budget.

Global News has previously reported on Metro Vancouver trips to Amsterdam, New Orleans and Lisbon. Also, there were revelations about an open bar reception costing taxpayers $64,600.

In addition, a recent Freedom of Information request showed Metro Vancouver has 13 communications staff, costing taxpayers up to 1.7 million annually.

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad told Global News that when it comes to the future of Metro Vancouver, “I quite frankly have explored everything from blowing it up and getting rid of it. But then who has the responsibility for these things?”

Rustad went on to say, “From my perspective, everything is on the table, but I know one thing, the taxpayers are not happy.”

B.C. Premier David Eby has said the province will step in if needed. So far that hasn’t happened.