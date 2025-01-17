Menu

Politics

Metro Vancouver to start governance review after questions over mayors’ pay

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 9:12 pm
Metro Vancouver mayors’ pay reaction
With the Metro Vancouver board meeting, Global News' Jordan Armstrong tried to speak to those municipal leaders about the large compensation packages some mayors are pulling in. Global's Catherine Urquhart reports on how provincial political leaders are reacting and has an update on Metro's promised governance review.
A governance review of Metro Vancouver will start next week, according to board chair Mike Hurley, who commented at a Mayors’ Committee meeting on Friday morning.

The governance review comes amid continued questions about Metro Vancouver spending, along with huge tax increases due to the North Shore Wastewater treatment plant being about three billion dollars over budget.

Global News has previously reported on Metro Vancouver trips to Amsterdam, New Orleans and Lisbon. Also, there were revelations about an open bar reception costing taxpayers $64,600.

In addition, a recent Freedom of Information request showed Metro Vancouver has 13 communications staff, costing taxpayers up to 1.7 million annually.

Calls for mayor compensation transparency in Metro Vancouver
BC Conservative Leader John Rustad told Global News that when it comes to the future of Metro Vancouver, “I quite frankly have explored everything from blowing it up and getting rid of it. But then who has the responsibility for these things?”

Rustad went on to say, “From my perspective, everything is on the table, but I know one thing, the taxpayers are not happy.”

B.C. Premier David Eby has said the province will step in if needed. So far that hasn’t happened.

