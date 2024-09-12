Metro Vancouver spent nearly $160K on networking parties since 2017

Send this page to someone via email

New documents are raising questions about how Metro Vancouver is spending taxpayers’ money.

In July Global News reported that Metro Vancouver spent nearly $65,000 dollars of taxpayer money for a reception at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Conference in Toronto.

There was smoked salmon, charcuterie and an open bar.

Now, following a freedom of information request, we’ve obtained past party bills from FCM conferences around the country, dating back to 2017.

In 2017 Metro Vancouver spent more than $21,000 hosting a similar networking event.

In 2018 it spent about $18,000. The bill jumped to $23,700 in 2019.

Following the pandemic, the cost soared to almost $32,000.

2:06 Metro Vancouver party on taxpayers’ dime

And then in 2023 that taxpayer-funded event soared to $64,600 dollars.

In total, the five parties cost taxpayers in excess of $159,000.

“Any taxpayer in the Metro Vancouver region is going to be absolutely shocked with what they are seeing in this freedom of information,” said New Westminster City Councillor Daniel Fontaine.

“Why was there no financial oversight? How did the cost of this reception in 2023 go over the top and completely out of control?”

In an emailed statement, Metro Vancouver said the 2023 party had “much higher attendance” and that “prices had also begun to increase due to inflation, with Toronto being more expensive.”

Metro Vancouver said it has opted not to host the event in 2024.