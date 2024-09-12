Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Metro Vancouver spent nearly $160K on networking parties since 2017

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 9:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Freedom of Information request shows Metro Vancouver’s party spending'
Freedom of Information request shows Metro Vancouver’s party spending
Global News is learning more about how Metro Vancouver is spending your money. A Freedom of Information request reveals tens of thousands of dollars spent on parties at municipal conferences. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the figures are prompting questions about financial oversight for Metro Van.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New documents are raising questions about how Metro Vancouver is spending taxpayers’ money.

In July Global News reported that Metro Vancouver spent nearly $65,000 dollars of taxpayer money for a reception at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Conference in Toronto.

There was smoked salmon, charcuterie and an open bar.

Now, following a freedom of information request, we’ve obtained past party bills from FCM conferences around the country, dating back to 2017.

In 2017 Metro Vancouver spent more than $21,000 hosting a similar networking event.

In 2018 it spent about $18,000. The bill jumped to $23,700 in 2019.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Following the pandemic, the cost soared to almost $32,000.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver party on taxpayers’ dime'
Metro Vancouver party on taxpayers’ dime
Trending Now

And then in 2023 that taxpayer-funded event soared to $64,600 dollars.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, the five parties cost taxpayers in excess of $159,000.

“Any taxpayer in the Metro Vancouver region is going to be absolutely shocked with what they are seeing in this freedom of information,” said New Westminster City Councillor Daniel Fontaine.

“Why was there no financial oversight? How did the cost of this reception in 2023 go over the top and completely out of control?”

In an emailed statement, Metro Vancouver said the 2023 party had “much higher attendance” and that “prices had also begun to increase due to inflation, with Toronto being more expensive.”

Metro Vancouver said it has opted not to host the event in 2024.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices