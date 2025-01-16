Richmond mayor’s pay higher than previously reported, new documents reveal

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie is not only one of B.C.’s highest paid mayors, but he is also likely one of the highest paid elected officials in the province, according to documents obtained by Global News.

Financial documents requested by Global News from the Municipal Finance Authority of BC (MFA) – which handles finances and loans for municipalities – revealed in 2023, the mayor brought in more than $362,000, which is more than $30,000 higher than previously reported.

Broken down, Brodie earned $198,437 as Richmond’s mayor, about $44,000 for benefits and expenses, $45,000 from Metro Vancouver and 40,000 from TransLink. He was also paid 30,000 as chair of the MFA.

“It is unacceptable that these numbers are not publicly available to any taxpayer who wants to see what kind of cheques we’re cutting to our local government politicians,” said Carson Binda, BC Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

New Westminster Coun. Daniel Fontaine said he has received messages from community members regarding the salaries.

“I’ve heard from the public over the past 24 hours. Literally the word ‘shock’ is what I’m hearing from the public,” he said.

Also paid well in 2023 was Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley, who took home about $393,075.

Delta Mayor George Harvie received approximately $346,780.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West earned $342,512 plus more than $5,000 for being on the MFA board, bringing his total compensation to $347,000.

New Westminster Coun. Daniel Fontaine is pushing for more transparency on what elected officials are making.

“We need one consolidated report, financial report that shows exactly how much Mayor Brodie is making and every single elected official in the Metro Vancouver region,” he said.

On Tuesday, Fontaine called on Municipal Affairs Minister Ravi Kahlon to change legislation to consolidate financial reports so members of the public do not have to search multiple places for all the numbers.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim told Global News said he backs the idea.

“I fully support the need for consolidated financial reporting for mayors and councillors, ensuring residents can see exactly where their dollars are going,” he said.

Kahlon said the province is always looking for ways to make information public.