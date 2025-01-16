Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Richmond mayor’s pay higher than previously reported, new documents reveal

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 9:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for mayor compensation transparency in Metro Vancouver'
Calls for mayor compensation transparency in Metro Vancouver
WATCH: There are new calls for more transparency about municipal politicians' compensations. Global News uncovered the staggering amounts some mayors are getting paid because of lucrative stipends for sitting on multiple boards. As Catherine Urquhart and Jordan Armstrong show us, some mayors are getting paid even more than originally thought.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie is not only one of B.C.’s highest paid mayors, but he is also likely one of the highest paid elected officials in the province, according to documents obtained by Global News.

Financial documents requested by Global News from the Municipal Finance Authority of BC (MFA) – which handles finances and loans for municipalities – revealed in 2023, the mayor brought in more than $362,000, which is more than $30,000 higher than previously reported.

Broken down, Brodie earned $198,437 as Richmond’s mayor, about $44,000 for benefits and expenses, $45,000 from Metro Vancouver and 40,000 from TransLink. He was also paid 30,000 as chair of the MFA.

Click to play video: 'Calls for greater transparency in Metro Vancouver municipal politician pay'
Calls for greater transparency in Metro Vancouver municipal politician pay

“It is unacceptable that these numbers are not publicly available to any taxpayer who wants to see what kind of cheques we’re cutting to our local government politicians,” said Carson Binda, BC Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Story continues below advertisement

New Westminster Coun. Daniel Fontaine said he has received messages from community members regarding the salaries.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’ve heard from the public over the past 24 hours. Literally the word ‘shock’ is what I’m hearing from the public,” he said.

Click to play video: 'More Metro Vancouver travel questions after staffers fly to New Orleans'
More Metro Vancouver travel questions after staffers fly to New Orleans
Trending Now

Also paid well in 2023 was Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley, who took home about $393,075.

Delta Mayor George Harvie received approximately $346,780.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West earned $342,512 plus more than $5,000 for being on the MFA board, bringing his total compensation to $347,000.

New Westminster Coun. Daniel Fontaine is pushing for more transparency on what elected officials are making.

“We need one consolidated report, financial report that shows exactly how much Mayor Brodie is making and every single elected official in the Metro Vancouver region,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Fontaine called on Municipal Affairs Minister Ravi Kahlon to change legislation to consolidate financial reports so members of the public do not have to search multiple places for all the numbers.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim told Global News said he backs the idea.

“I fully support the need for consolidated financial reporting for mayors and councillors, ensuring residents can see exactly where their dollars are going,” he said.

Kahlon said the province is always looking for ways to make information public.

Sponsored content

AdChoices