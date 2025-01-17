Menu

Canada

Kelowna ski club tries to raise over $200,000 for new groomer

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 10:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna ski club left to fundraise for new groomer'
Kelowna ski club left to fundraise for new groomer
A local ski club is left to fundraise a mountain of money after learning they will not receive a government grant. The Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club needs a new grooming machine for its trails. Victoria Femia has more.
A vital piece of equipment for the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club is on its last legs and on the verge of completely breaking down.

“Our groomer is getting old. The groomer is 26 years old, it goes back to the last century, we’ve been able to keep it going over the last couple of years, but it’s past its best due date,” said Marshall Moleschi, Kelowna Nordic president.

The ski club was recently denied a $250,000 provincial grant but plans to reapply this year.

“We’re limping along with this groomer right now it’s almost every week we’re having to do repairs on it, it’s very costly,” said John Davina, former Kelowna Nordic president.

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport said, “The Gaming Grants Capital Program distributes grants generated from commercial gambling revenues and uses a competitive process to assess all grant applications and the demand is higher than the funding available.”

However, even if they do receive the grant this year, the ski club will have to raise another couple hundred thousand to cover the cost of what’s expected to be a $600,000 groomer.

“We’ve already raised $90,000 and we haven’t really started our big campaign but we do need our members of the community to help support this great asset for our community,” said Moleschi.

Fundraising efforts are getting underway in February with activities listed on the Kelowna Ski and Snowshoe Clubs website.

