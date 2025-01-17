Man waving machete prompts code silver alert at Port Moody hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A scary incident occurred at the Port Moody, B.C., hospital on Tuesday night, prompting a “code silver.”

Port Moody police said they were called just after 8:30 p.m. to Eagle Ridge Hospital, where a man was waving a machete in a threatening manner and causing a disturbance in the emergency room.

Officers found the man outside the hospital, police said, and took him into custody.

The suspect, a man in his 20s from Maple Ridge, was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and brought to a psychiatric facility.

“Any witnesses who have yet to speak with us are encouraged to do so,” Const. Sam Zacharias with the Port Moody Police Department said in a statement, adding that “the matter remains under investigation and we are in the process of recommending criminal charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service.”

According to Fraser Health, a code silver is an emergency code that indicates a person is armed or holding a hostage.