Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of crashing into Toronto police cruiser has 70 criminal convictions, union says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Toronto police on the scene of a collision at George Street and Richmond on Jan. 16, 2025.
Toronto police on the scene of a collision at George Street and Richmond on Jan. 16, 2025. Contributed
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three police cruisers were struck by a man driving a stolen car in downtown Toronto on Thursday night, police say.

The driver, who was arrested at the scene, reportedly had 70-plus criminal convictions to his name and was out on bail at the time.

The events that led to the dramatic incident began in the area of King and Jarvis streets, according to Toronto police, after officers identified a stolen vehicle with their automatic license plate reader.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the officers spotted the vehicle and began to follow it. When it came to a stop at George and Britain streets, the officers tried to intercept it.

The driver allegedly tried to flee by ramming the police vehicles before they were eventually able to box the vehicle in and pin it to the wall of a nearby business.

Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and charged with eight alleged offences, including theft of a motor vehicle and assault of a peace officer.

Trending Now

No one was injured but the accused was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

The Toronto Police Association claimed the man arrested Thursday night had more than 70 previous criminal convictions. Sources also told Global News he was on bail for several offences and was a suspended driver.

A large police presence could be seen in the area on Thursday evening, along with road closures, which have since ended.

–with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices