‘Nowhere to go’: North Vancouver housing building to shut down

Since 2020, many people have made their home at the former Travelodge in North Vancouver, which was set up by BC Housing during the pandemic to ease shelter overcrowding.

However, the site has been slated for redevelopment and the last remaining tenants have to leave.

“I’m getting evicted in the middle of wintertime with nowhere to go,” resident Victoria Fraser told Global News.

“Thank God I have a truck because I could just stay in my truck.”

Fellow resident Deborah Buxton also said she is likely going to camp out in her car.

Global News first interviewed Buxton last year when she had no car and was being forced to choose between basic necessities and medication.

After seeing her story, a couple gifted Buxton a car.

Buxton is now one of the few residents left at the Travelodge who has refused to move, saying the housing they are being offered is not safe.

She said the only offer she had was a place that is considered low-barrier, which means residents are not expected to meet certain requirements, such as sobriety, to stay there.

“That’s not appropriate for someone who’s my age,” Buxton said.

Fraser said she is also being offered accommodation that she cannot accept because it would jeopardize her sobriety.

BC Housing said it found housing for 38 people who were at the Travelodge site, adding the lease has now expired.

People were there on Wednesday to help the remaining three residents pack up. Police were also on-site to ensure the peace.

“We’re going to continue to work with the three today,” Heidi Hartman with BC Housing told Global News.

“They are packing up and recognize that they do have to move on, but that work, that connection will continue.”

BC Housing said staff will continue to look for homes for everyone at the site, but when they’ll find something is unknown.