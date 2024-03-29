‘Glad to help’: B.C. couple gift vulnerable senior a car after seeing her story

Send this page to someone via email

“I’m just glad to help.”

Holding back tears and gripping each other’s hands, Deborah Buxton and Brenda Pearson met for the first time on Friday morning.

“You deserve something like this, you really do,” Brenda said.

Buxton first told her story to Global News earlier this week.

In January 2022 she had to move out of the home in West Vancouver where she was working as an assistant to a family.

The now 72-year-old ended up living in her car for a year and since last May she’s been living in the Travelodge in North Vancouver.

She has not been able to afford to replace her car since it broke down and every week she has to choose between paying rent and paying for her medications to treat diabetes.

But now, a stranger’s gift is going to help Buxton get back on her feet — a Honda Civic.

“Well, a couple of days before her story, my wife and I were talking about getting rid of one of the two cars that we have,” Colin Pearson said.

“We’re retired, we don’t go very far anymore. And, we were either gonna sell it or give it away to somebody and, sure enough, the next thing we know, we’re watching. Deborah’s story on Global News.”

Colin said his wife had been in a similar situation to Buxton when she was young and they knew they wanted to help.

2:09 Homeless senior faces agonizing choice between housing or medication

Buxton is facing eviction from the Travelodge when the lease runs out at the end of May.

“We didn’t want her to be without some kind of a roof over her head,” Colin said.

“At least you can get out of the rain in a car if they kick her out of her apartment. Yeah, we’re just happy to help out.”

Brenda said she knew she had to do something due to their shared past.

“I’ve slept in outhouses,” she said. “I’ve slept in cars with no windows. I’ve slept in corners.”

Brenda said she hopes the car will help Buxton start to turn her life around.

“It’s just a car. But to her, it’s a lifetime change.”

The couple went with Buxton to the insurance agent to transfer ownership of the car and put on new licence plates.

“People tend to ignore people, and one of the most important things is some kind of connection,” Colin said.

Buxton said she was stunned to receive the car but so grateful to her new friends.

“I’ll be able to work and earn some money and get back on track,” she said.

“I’ve been hoping to get a car for a year.”

Now, the two women have a lifelong connection and Buxton told Brenda she knows they will be friends.

“Oh, we’re going to keep in touch, you’re my new BFF,” she said.