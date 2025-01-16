Stallone, Gibson, Voight: Meet Trump’s new Hollywood ‘special ambassadors’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump announced his plans to make Hollywood “stronger than ever before” on Thursday and named stars Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight “special ambassadors.”

“It is my honour to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

Trump said that the three ambassadors will “be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest.”

“It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood,” he added.

It’s currently unclear what the three actors will do as part of the incoming administration.

Stallone, Gibson and Voight have publicly voiced their support for Trump and made recent visits to Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

The announcement comes ahead of Trump’s Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, which will see a host of big-name performers including Kid Rock and country singer Jason Aldean. They will be making their way to Washington, D.C., to perform at various presidential inauguration events over the weekend.

Kid Rock, a longtime Trump supporter, and Billy Ray Cyrus will join Lee Greenwood and the Village People at the Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington on Sunday, along with a choir from Liberty University.

Aldean, a five-time Grammy nominee behind the controversial song Try That in a Small Town, is set to perform at The Liberty Ball on Monday night, alongside the Village People and a “surprise musical guest.”

The swearing-in ceremony Monday will feature previously announced performers Carrie Underwood, who is singing America the Beautiful, opera tenor Christopher Maccio performing the national anthem and Greenwood. Following are three inaugural balls.

Country group Rascal Flatts will be at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, focused on military service members, with Texas-based singer-songwriter Parker McCollum.

— With files from The Associated Press