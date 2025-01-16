Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Stallone, Gibson, Voight: Meet Trump’s new Hollywood ‘special ambassadors’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 2:38 pm
2 min read
Trump names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight 'special ambassadors' to Hollywood. View image in full screen
Trump names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight 'special ambassadors' to Hollywood. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump announced his plans to make Hollywood “stronger than ever before” on Thursday and named stars Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight “special ambassadors.”

“It is my honour to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

Trump said that the three ambassadors will “be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest.”

“It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Americans skeptical that Trump can bring down inflation, poll shows'
Business Matters: Americans skeptical that Trump can bring down inflation, poll shows

It’s currently unclear what the three actors will do as part of the incoming administration.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stallone, Gibson and Voight have publicly voiced their support for Trump and made recent visits to Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

The announcement comes ahead of Trump’s Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, which will see a host of big-name performers including Kid Rock and country singer Jason Aldean. They will be making their way to Washington, D.C., to perform at various presidential inauguration events over the weekend.

Kid Rock, a longtime Trump supporter, and Billy Ray Cyrus will join Lee Greenwood and the Village People at the Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington on Sunday, along with a choir from Liberty University.

Trending Now

Aldean, a five-time Grammy nominee behind the controversial song Try That in a Small Town, is set to perform at The Liberty Ball on Monday night, alongside the Village People and a “surprise musical guest.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Jason Aldean defends ‘Small Town’ song, calls out ‘cancel culture’'
Jason Aldean defends ‘Small Town’ song, calls out ‘cancel culture’

The swearing-in ceremony Monday will feature previously announced performers Carrie Underwood, who is singing America the Beautiful, opera tenor Christopher Maccio performing the national anthem and Greenwood. Following are three inaugural balls.

Country group Rascal Flatts will be at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, focused on military service members, with Texas-based singer-songwriter Parker McCollum.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices